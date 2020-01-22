Qualcomm to include 'Made in India' GPS-technology in Android phones

San Diego-based chipmaker Qualcomm is soon going to use 'Made In India' NavIC technology in all future Android smartphones. The NavIC stands for NAVigation with Indian Constellation. It is designed by the ISRO.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also called NavIC is reportedly on par with US-based GPS, Russia's Glonass and Galileo developed by Europe. NavIC has seven satellites. The satellites' range covers India and a distance of 1,500 km from India's borders. A usual GPS includes 24 satellites.

A GPS system with more satellites provide accurate positioning information, therefore GPS' 24 satellites offer coverage of the entire planet. NavIC will be able to pinpoint location to an estimated accuracy of under 20 metres.

According to ISRO, NavIC will provide two types of services - Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). The SPS will be for all the users, whereas the RS will be an encrypted service provided only to authorised users.

NavIC-supported Qualcomm chipsets will be Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460. These new chipsets support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 along with faster 4G speeds.

