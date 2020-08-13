RAEGR Arc 450 Portable 2-in-1 Apple Watch Charger launched for Rs 1,499

Addressing the challenges of charging multiple devices at the same time, Bengaluru-based homegrown consumer lifestyle technology brand RAEGR has launched a portable 2-in-1 Apple Watch Charger. Featuring a cable-less design and pocketable form-factor, Arc 450 can be used to charge Apple wearables and smartphones at the same time. Priced at Rs 1,499, it is available on Amazon India, Flipkart and RAGER online store.

The RAEGR Arc 450 Portable Apple Watch Charger features a wireless charger for Apple Watch along with a lightning port that can be used for juicing up an iPhone, AirPods, iPod or iPad. It is a tiny pocketable device weighing 25 grams built using an ABS + Polycarbonate shell and has an adjustable USB jack to adhere to any USB wall adapter or power bank or laptops. It also features built-in surge protection with over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, and over-temperature protection that provides a safe charge for your connected Apple devices.

RAEGR claims to have added an advance chipset, which is compatible with all Apple Watch Series (Series 1 to Series 5), Apple iPhones (iPhone 5 to iPhone 11 Series), Airpods (Airpods, Airpods 2 and Airpods Pro) and other Apple devices using Lightning Port. Users can also charge their iPads and iPods that support the Lightning port.

The Arc 450 Portable Apple Charger is aimed specifically towards office goers and people on the go or as a secondary charger at your home, says the company. Given the design and compact size, the Arc 450 Portable Apple Charger can be a great add on for daily travel, business trips, vacations or office hours too.

"Arc 450 Portable Apple Charger with its 2-in-1 function can act as your secondary Apple Watch Charger that can also charge your iPhones and Airpods. It meets your emergency charging needs, be it in office, in the car, at home or when travelling -- thanks to its portable and tangle-free design with adjustable angles," says, Ajesh George, MD, RAEGR.

This device comes with one year plus extra six months warranty. RAEGR believes its core value is in giving its customers the top-quality wireless gadget experience with their consumer electronic products. RAEGR is a brand under TekkiTake owned by Bengaluru-based Georgian Enterprises.

