Multi-device support, search on web, disappearing messages; here is what to expect from WhatsApp's new updates

WhatsApp has rolled out a host of new features lately. Recently, the Facebook-owned messaging app enthused its users with features such as animated stickers, Dark mode, QR codes to add contacts, and more.

The widely popular messaging platform already has two billion users worldwide and is constantly working to keep its user base engaged with the app.

Here are some of the features which are likely to come with the upcoming WhatsApp update.

1- Multi-device support

As per reports, this new Multi-device support feature is still a work in progress. The messaging app is working on a feature that would let users sync their chat history across platforms. The feature is currently in a testing stage and will be rolled out officially for users once the testing phase is over.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is going to be launched with the upcoming beta update. With this update, users will be able to access WhatsApp on multiple devices with a single account.

Also, you will no longer need your mobile phone's internet connection to access your WhatsApp account on desktop. It means you can keep your mobile data off and still access WhatsApp on desktop.

2- Search on web

WhatsApp has recently added this new 'Search on web' feature to help stop the spread of fake news or misinformation on its platform. Users can now check the authenticity of the messages, specifically forwarded messages, to save themselves from misleading claims or misinformation.

You will find a magnifying glass icon along with forwarded messages. All you need to do is simply tap the magnifying glass button in the chat and you will be redirected to the web page where you can verify the content.

WhatsApp also provided special forwarded label to messages shared in chat that has been forwarded multiple times to stop the circulation of fake news via WhatsApp forwards.

Starting August 3, this feature has been rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US with latest WhatsApp updates for both iOS and Android devices, as well as WhatsApp web. It is yet to make its way to India, though.

3- Disappearing messages

WhatsApp users might soon be able to send text messages that will disappear after the set period of time.

This new feature will make the message disappear once the user has seen it, just like in Snapchat. However, users will have to set a time limit for the same, unlike Snapchat.

4- WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp is also set to launch its payment services in India after receiving the go-ahead from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) - the nodal agency for retail payments in the country.

As per the agency, WhatsApp has met all the requirements and fulfilled data localisation norms. It can go live after getting clearance from the apex court and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

WhatsApp Pay - a UPI based payment service - is a feature that will allow users to make payments or transactions via WhatsApp. It allows you to both send and receive money.

5- In-app web browser

With this new feature, you can open any link inside WhatsApp itself without having to leave the app. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in the initial stage of development. This may take a while to arrive on our devices.

6- Take control of files storage

Everything you download in WhatsApp gets stored in one folder on your mobile phone. Deleting and managing WhatsApp data is a more daunting task than it sounds.

In order to delete the ever-increasing trash or irrelevant files from the WhatsApp folder, one either has to painstakingly select each file individually or delete in bulk; all at once.

Soon, with the upcoming update, you will to able to manage your messages and chats in detail with the help of a new section inside WhatsApp.

This way, you will have better control over your device storage. It will come as a part of the latest update.

7- PIP (Picture-in-Picture) Support

First, a look at what PIP support is all about. It allows users to watch a video in a small window that floats on the edge of the screen while they navigate through different apps or browse different content on the main screen.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is likely to introduce ShareChat video support for all WhatsApp beta users on iOS and Android smartphone devices.

With this, the users will be able to watch ShareChat videos within the app with the help of picture-in-picture mode as they do with YouTube videos.