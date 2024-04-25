Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe and CP Gurnani's Assago join hands to launch AIonOS to drive AI innovation

Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director of InterGlobe, and C.P. Gurnani, Chairman of Assago Group, have jointly unveiled AIonOS - a pioneering AI business venture poised to redefine enterprises' digital journey.

AIonOS is expected to revolutionise businesses into AI-native entities by establishing a seamless ecosystem of infrastructure, data, and generative AI, promising unprecedented levels of productivity and profitability.

The core mission of AIonOS is to equip businesses with cutting-edge AI solutions, streamlining workflows while enhancing customer experiences. By serving as a pivotal link between a company's data, analytical capabilities, and operational execution, AIonOS pledges to reshape the modus operandi of businesses in the digital era.

The cornerstone of AIonOS lies in its promise to automate and optimise decision-making processes, orchestrate workflows, drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and pinpoint opportunities for process optimisation, cost reduction, and productivity maximisation.

Central to the vision of AIonOS is its IntelliOS platform, designed to infuse AI into every facet of decision-making within an enterprise, yielding tangible business benefits. By seamlessly integrating with existing data sources, AIonOS ensures a robust knowledge base founded on real-time business insights, thus mitigating the risk of informational voids. Moreover, it harmoniously blends this knowledge to augment existing business logic and computational models, delivering unparalleled synchronisation with operational systems.

AIonOS aims to diversify its offerings, catering to the multifaceted digital transformation needs across industries. Its product portfolio includes AI Custom Solutions tailored to address intricate digital transformation challenges, Industry-Specific Products adept at tackling sector-specific hurdles, Data Insight Engine leveraging advanced analytics to transform raw data into strategic assets, and AI-led CX ensuring personalised, efficient, and scalable customer experiences.

At the heart of AIonOS lies a potent fusion of state-of-the-art technology and bespoke services, positioning itself at the nexus of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and profound industry acumen. Moreover, AIonOS eyes strategic partnerships with startups, envisaging the delivery of industry-specific solutions with unparalleled agility and scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director of InterGlobe said, “InterGlobe has always been at the forefront of innovation and development, and I am delighted that we at InterGlobe are partnering with C.P. on this path-breaking venture. In a rapidly transforming world, it is crucial for businesses to expand their scope and harness the potential of AI. AIonOS is aimed at enabling businesses to accelerate their digital transformation by enhancing human and system capabilities with AI-powered solutions. By leveraging our deep sectoral expertise and the power of AI, we aim to revolutionise industries, redefine possibilities, and shape the future of businesses.”

C.P. Gurnani, Executive Vice Chairman of AIonOS, commented, “At AIonOS, we are redefining industry standards with IntelliOS, our AI native platform that enables organisations to initiate their transformation towards cognitive enterprises. We are building SaaS solutions that integrate seamlessly into the fabric of industries such as travel, transport, logistics and hospitality. The first set of use cases include unlocking higher revenue through smarter pricing and delivering superior customer experience. Our approach to AI combines sophisticated technology with the nuances of human interaction in every solution we deliver."

AIonOS will be spearheaded by C.P. Gurnani and is structured around four key business lines, each helmed by a dedicated leader, ensuring agile and effective operations. Headquartered in Singapore, AIonOS will have global business presence, including in North America, India, the Middle East, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, representing a mix of mature and rapidly growing markets, each with its unique challenges and opportunities for AI adoption. AIonOS’ business will be supported through centres located across multiple geographies, including India, to leverage globally available talent in technology and innovation.

Starting with the Travel, Transportation, Logistics, and Hospitality (TTLH) sector, AIonOS has onboarded several businesses from these verticals as launch customers. This sector alone presents a significant opportunity for AI-driven innovation.