Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, Buds Air 5 earbuds launched in India: Price, specs, offers

Realme launched two new smartphones -- Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G, and two pair of TWS earbuds, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro and Realme Buds Air 5 -- in India today. The newly launched smartphones come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The highlights of Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro include an IPX5 rating, six microphones and active noise cancellation support.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G price, sale offers

Realme 11 5G comes in two storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. The smartphone comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colour variants. The sale will begin on August 29.

Realme 11X 5G, on the other hand, is also launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is launched in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour variants. It will go on sale on August 30.

Buyers will get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount via HDFC and SBI Bank cards on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro price, availability

Realme Buds Air 5 is launched at Rs 3,699 in India. However, as an introductory offer, buyers can get these buds for Rs 3,499. They are available in Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White colour options. It will go on sale on August 26 on Flipkart, Realme.com and retail stores.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds are launched at Rs 4,999, that will be sold at Rs 4,499 as an introductory offer. They are launched in Astral Black and Sunrise Beige colour variants. These earbuds will go on sale on August 29 on Flipkart, Amazon, Realme.com and retail stores.

Realme 11 5G specifications

Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

In terms of photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera that includes a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. It sports a 16MP AI front camera.

Unveiling the realme 11 5G: A smartphone designed to redefine the segment! With the best-in-class 108MP camera to the lightning-fast 67W SUPERVOOC charge, the realme 11 5G is the ultimate #DoubleAceDoubleLeap package.



Get ready for a new era of innovation and excellence! pic.twitter.com/ZhEt3WsNky — realme (@realmeIndia) August 23, 2023

Realme 11 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 64W fast charging and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI. It offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Realme 11X 5G specifications

The Realme 11X 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. For photography, Realme 11X 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes 64MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. It has an 8MP AI front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI. It offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, Realme Buds Air 5 TWS earbuds specifications, features

Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds offer 50dB active noise cancellation with 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. They both have 6 built-in mics, 12.4 mmm sound driver setup, dynamic bass boost and support Dolby Atmos.

Introducing the phenomenal #realmeBudsAir5Pro!



Designed to disrupt the AIOT industry and redefine high-quality audio, the #realmeBudsAir5Pro is your partner for the perfect sound.



Join the live stream: https://t.co/Y4GhxOutqY pic.twitter.com/Ayh6I7kT2n — realme (@realmeIndia) August 23, 2023

The two earbuds come with same specifications and features apart from the battery. As per the company, the Realme Buds Air 5 offer up to 38 hours of battery life and can offer up to 7 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes of charge. Buds Air 5 Pro, on the other hand, offers 40 hours of battery life.

WATCH Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Badshah pray for Chandrayaan-3, Anil Ambani’s daughter-in-law Khrisha’s post, Alia Bhatt's photoshoot, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted separately: Celebs on Insta

They come with IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance. Realme Air 5 offers 45ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and supports Google Fast Pair.

Also Read:

How to watch ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live: Time, livestream link; why is this mission important for India

Top phones under Rs 25,000 in India: Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F34, OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite and more