Realme 14 Pro Series 5G and Buds Wireless 5 ANC go on sale today: Check prices, offers

The Realme 14 Pro Series 5G smartphones and Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will be available for purchase starting 23 January 2025. These devices offer new features and design elements across different price ranges.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G introduces a cold-sensitive colour-changing design developed with Danish studio Valeur Designers, allowing the device to change colours below 16°C. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera, and a quad-curved display. It also includes a 6000mAh battery. While the device starts at ₹29,999, Realme has some offers which bring the price down by as much as ₹4,000. Here are the net effective prices for the phone:

8GB+128GB: ₹27,999

8GB+256GB: ₹29,999

12GB+256GB: ₹30,999

Realme 14 Pro 5G

The Realme 14 Pro 5G includes a Sony OIS camera and AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 for enhanced imaging. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, has a 120Hz curved display, and features a 6000mAh battery. The device is available in Pearl White, Suede Grey, and Jaipur Pink. Similar to the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, the 14 Pro also has some launch offers, which bring the price down. Here are the net effective prices for the Realme 14 Pro 5G:

8GB+128GB: ₹22,999

8GB+256GB: ₹24,999

Both the phones will be available on Realme's official website, Flipkart and offline stores starting 23 January 2025.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC features Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation of up to 50dB, AAC music playback, and a playback time of up to 38 hours. The buds are available in Midnight Black, Twilight Purple, and Dawn Silver with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Priced at ₹1,799, these buds will be available at ₹1,599 as part of Realme's launch offers, and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Realme's online store as well as offline stores.