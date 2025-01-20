Realme 14 Pro review: Sleek design meets durability

Realme’s 14 Pro positions itself as a strong mid-range contender, boasting a refined design, industry-leading durability, and a sizeable 6,000mAh battery. While it improves on many aspects of its predecessor, the Realme 13 Pro, the omission of an ultra-wide camera and a cluttered software experience are points of contention. Here’s an in-depth look at how the Realme 14 Pro stacks up.

Design and Display

The Realme 14 Pro impresses with its slim, lightweight design, measuring just 7.5mm thick and weighing 179 grams. Despite housing a massive battery, the phone remains easy to carry, offering better portability than its predecessor and competitors. The Jaipur Pink and Suede Grey variants exude a premium feel, while the Pearl White version adds flair with its temperature-sensitive, colour-changing rear panel.

The durability of the Realme 14 Pro is a standout feature, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications ensuring resistance to dust, water, and shock. The addition of Gorilla Glass 7i improves display resilience, making it suitable for rugged use.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED display is bright and vivid, boasting Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 4,000 nits peak brightness. Whether scrolling through social media or watching HDR content, the display delivers exceptional clarity. However, the stereo speakers lack balance, and the bass output could be stronger.

Camera

Rear Cameras:

• 50MP primary camera (Sony IMX882) with OIS

• No ultra-wide camera

Front Camera:

• 16MP selfie shooter

The 50MP primary camera performs well in various lighting conditions, offering vibrant colours and sharp details. Images in daylight have a pleasing contrast, and low-light shots benefit from Night Mode, which enhances brightness and reduces noise. However, the lack of an ultra-wide camera limits versatility, especially for group photos or landscapes.

Portrait mode delivers decent edge detection but struggles with fine details around subjects. Selfies are bright and detailed but exhibit minor over-smoothing. Video capabilities are limited to 1080p at 30fps for the front camera and 4K at 30fps for the rear camera, which is adequate but not groundbreaking for this price point.

Performance and Software

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, the Realme 14 Pro handles day-to-day tasks, including browsing, streaming, and casual gaming, with ease. Paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the phone provides a smooth multitasking experience. However, it isn’t a performance powerhouse, and demanding games like Genshin Impact exhibit occasional frame drops.

The phone runs Realme UI 6.0 on Android 15, featuring new tools like Circle to Search and anti-theft features such as power-off verification. While these enhancements are welcome, the UI is cluttered with 64 pre-installed apps, many of which cannot be permanently uninstalled. Realme promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches, which is competitive but falls short of some rivals offering longer support.

Battery and Charging

The 6,000mAh battery is a highlight, delivering excellent endurance. The phone easily lasts over a day with heavy usage and can stretch to two days with moderate use. In tests, it achieved 6+ hours of screen-on time consistently. However, the 45W charging is slower than some competitors, taking approximately 57 minutes to reach full charge. For comparison, the OnePlus Nord 4 offers 100W charging, reaching full capacity in just 23 minutes.

Final Verdict

At ₹24,999, the Realme 14 Pro offers a well-rounded package with its premium design, vibrant display, durable build, and dependable performance. However, the omission of an ultra-wide camera and the cluttered software experience may deter some buyers.

For gamers or users prioritising faster charging, alternatives like the POCO X7 Pro or OnePlus Nord 4 might be more suitable. That said, the Realme 14 Pro shines as a stylish, durable smartphone for everyday use and remains a solid option in the sub-₹25,000 category.