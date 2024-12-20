Realme 14 Pro series announced with world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back

The Realme 14 Pro series is all set to be launched in India in January 2025, with a unique colour-changing back design. The back panel has advanced thermochromic pigments that react to temperature fluctuations: below 16°C, the back cover shifts from pearl white to vibrant blue, and reverses as the temperature rises.

The handset was co-created with the Nordic industrial design studio Valeur Designers, and the phones are the world's first to feature such a cold-sensitive colour-changing design.

Realme 14 Pro Series Design

Complementing the colour-changing back is a "Unique Pearl Design" finish. The Pearl White variant of the series has a distinctive pearl-like texture, achieved with organic seashell powder, a slim sub-8mm quad-curved profile, and a glamorous, pearl-like lustre, says the company.

The series will also feature a unique pattern achieved through a 30-step “fusion fiber” process using 95% eco-friendly, bio-based materials. Thanks to these design implementations, Realme promises a smartphone with unique aesthetics, a premium in-hand experience, and a comfortable grip.

The unique back pattern ensures that no two Realme 14 Pro series phones will look alike, and the devices will feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, the company has confirmed.

Realme 14 Pro+ Features

The flagship Realme 14 Pro+ will feature a segment-first quad-curved display, along with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio. The quad-curved display will further enable edge swiping for navigation. The device will also feature an "Ocean Oculus" triple-camera system, featuring polished Deco and an industry-first "MagicGlow" Triple Flash. The company claims that this flash technology automatically restores natural skin tones in low-light conditions, ensuring vibrant and true-to-life night portraits.