Realme 14 Pro series to launch in India today with new design and colour options; check expected price

Realme is launching its new 14 Pro series in India today, which includes two models: Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. The company has already revealed some key details about the phones before the official release.

The Realme 14 Pro series introduces a new design, including a colour-changing rear panel. The Pearl White version changes to shades of blue in temperatures below 16°C, while the Suede Grey model features a vegan leather finish. Realme has also announced two India-exclusive colours: Jaipur Pink for the Pro model and Bikaner Purple for the Pro+ variant. Both models have a slim 7.5mm design and a circular camera module with a triple-camera setup.

The phones will have a quad-curve display with a 1.5K resolution and very slim bezels. Realme has not revealed the exact screen size yet but promises a high-quality viewing experience.

The triple-camera setup is designed for photography enthusiasts and can even take photos underwater. The company claims the camera system can capture clear images of objects in motion or at a distance, though the exact specifications will be shared after the launch.

Under the hood, both models will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This mid-range processor is designed to deliver smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

The Realme 14 Pro series also includes a 6,000mAh battery, which Realme says will last an entire day on a single charge. More details about the battery and charging speed are expected to be shared after the launch.

As for the price, the series is expected to be in the same range as the Realme 13 Pro series, which launched last year. The Realme 13 Pro started at ₹26,999, while the Pro+ version was priced at ₹32,999.

With its updated features and new design, the Realme 14 Pro series is aimed at buyers looking for mid-range smartphones with premium features. Full details will be revealed later today.