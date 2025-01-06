Realme 14 Pro in India: Check launch date, expected price and features

Realme has confirmed the launch of its upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G series on 16 January 2025. The lineup is expected to include the previously showcased Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G phones. The launch is happening on 16 January at 12pm, as confirmed via the company in a social media post. Here are the features, expected price and everything you need to know.

The #realme14ProSeries5G is all set to launch on 16th January. Don’t miss it!



Get ready to experience two India-exclusive colors launching just for you: Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink. #SoClearSoPowerful



Know more:https://t.co/vQV3iG8O7Nhttps://t.co/FvbS1Zt6jX pic.twitter.com/r2J7OgRgAc — realme (@realmeIndia) January 6, 2025

Realme 14 Pro 5G: What to expect?

Realme has confirmed two India-exclusive colour options for the Realme 14 Pro series - Jaipur Pink and Bikaner Purple. The other colours would be Pearl White and Suede Leather. The Realme 14 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. The device is anticipated to feature a 6.74" quad-curved AMOLED display, offering an immersive viewing experience. Realme has already showcased the temperature-colour shifting technology that is expected to to come to life with the Realme 14 Pro 5G series.

In terms of the optics, Realme has revealed that one model in the lineup will include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with support for OIS and 120x super zoom. It could also feature the world's first "MagicGlow Triple Flash system", providing adjustable brightness and colour temperature for optimal lighting in various environments.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G features

Realme hasn't revealed too many things about the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G, but we know a few things. It is expected to share several key features with its counterpart. It’s confirmed to feature a 6.83" quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, 1.6mm thick bezels, and TUV Rheinland certification against accidental drops and splashes. The smartphone could also sport the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a few recent reports.

Realme has also confirmed that the devices will feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications.

Realme 14 Pro 5G series: Pricing

The upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G series is expected to start at ₹29,999. Stay tuned for more details when the devices launch on January 16, 2025 at 12pm.