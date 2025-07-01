Realme 15 Pro 5G set to launch in India soon: What to expect?

Realme is gearing up to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Realme 15 Pro 5G, in India this July. Realme is calling it the most advanced “AI party phone” in its portfolio.

According to official teasers and multiple leaks, the Realme 15 Pro will bring a blend of AI-powered camera features and competitive hardware specifications aimed at content creators and social media users. The device will reportedly use artificial intelligence to automatically fine-tune shutter speed, contrast, saturation, and exposure levels depending on the lighting conditions, allowing users to capture better images in low or mixed lighting.

Advertisement

In terms of specifications, the Realme 15 Pro is expected to feature a flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother visuals for everyday use and gaming. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and may pack a large 6,300mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging.

On the photography front, the Realme 15 Pro is rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor, while the front may house a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. These specs suggest a strong focus on both rear and front-facing camera performance, potentially making it a standout in its segment.

Advertisement

The smartphone is expected to arrive in multiple configurations, including 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options up to 512GB. Leaked colour options include Velvet Green, Silk Purple and Flowing Silver, in keeping with Realme’s trend of vibrant, youthful designs.

While the company has not yet confirmed the exact launch date or pricing, reports suggest that the Realme 15 Pro could be priced around the ₹25,000 mark.

Realme has also confirmed that it will not launch a ‘Plus’ variant this year, with the 15 Pro replacing it in the company’s product lineup.

As the launch approaches, further details on camera capabilities, software features, and global availability are expected to surface. The Realme 15 Pro is set to compete with other popular mid-range smartphones in the Indian market, offering a mix of style, power, and AI-led imaging.