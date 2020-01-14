Realme 5i to go on sale in India tomorrow; check out offers, specs

Realme 5i is all set to go on sale in India for the first time tomorrow. The customers can purchase the more basic variant of the Realme 5 through Flipkart and the online store of Realme. In order to attract more customers, Realme has also announced several offers.

All set to bring home #TheStylishPowerhouse?

Featuring:

-Ultra-Wide Quad Camera

-5000mAh Massive Battery

-Snapdragon 665 AIE

-6.5 Mini-Drop Display

-Amazing Sunrise Design

Starting at 8,999, sale tomorrow at 12 PM on @Flipkart & https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFXhttps://t.co/8vpDgog8fL pic.twitter.com/EZLLBHjO9c realme (@realmemobiles) January 14, 2020

With features such as quad rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone will offer tough competition to Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M20. The Realme 5i comes in 2 colour options -- Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

Realme 5i's 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will be sold at Rs 8,999 in India. Both the Forest Green and Aqua Blue variants will be available from 12 pm tomorrow both on Flipkart as well as the Realme online store. The Jio users will also get benefits worth Rs 7,550. Those who are purchasing this smartphone via Realme's online store will get a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,000 via MobiKwik. If you're exchanging an old smartphone via Realme's online store, you'll get an additional cashback of Rs 500.

Realme 5i specs

The realme 5i runs on Android Pie with Color OS 6.0.1. It has a 6.5 inch HD+ screen display with a waterdrop notch. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, this phone is coupled with 4GB RAM. The hero of this phone has to be its quad camera setup. The quad camera setup of this phone features a main 12 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. This 12 MP camera is supported by an 8 MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is supported by an 8 MP wide angle camera with an f/2.2.5 lens and 118.9 degree viewing angle, a 2 MP portrait camera and a 2 MP macro camera with a closeup range of 4cm. front camera is an 8 MP with f/2.0 lens.

