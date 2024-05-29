Disrupting the mid-high-end: A conversation around realme and Amazon's winning formula

In the intensely competitive world of smartphones, capturing the mid-high-end segment demands a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, accessible pricing, and a deep understanding of evolving customer desires. To delve into this dynamic landscape, we sat down with Sky Li, Founder & CEO of realme, and Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment at Amazon.

In this conversation, we discuss the specific features setting the GT 6T apart, the role of customer feedback in its development, and the broader market trends shaping the future of smartphone innovation. Join us as we uncover how realme and Amazon are trying to deliver exceptional experiences for tech-savvy consumers.

PD: What specific challenges or opportunities in the mid-high-end smartphone market led realme to partner with Amazon for the GT 6T launch?

Sky Li: realme has consistently focused on providing premium features at an accessible price point. realme's collaboration with Amazon stems from the shared passion for innovation and disruption. Together, we successfully disrupted the mid-high-end segment by delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional value to all consumers.

The recently launched GT series aims to redefine industry standards. And we firmly believe that the GT 6T will be a game-changer in the mid-high-end market. Our mid-premium segment, driven by the Number Series and GT Series, has already achieved a 5% market share, growing impressively by 27% year-on-year. With the introduction of the GT series, realme aims to cater to the evolving needs of tech-savvy customers by offering advanced features and innovative technology.

The strategic association between realme and Amazon enables us to set new benchmarks in the industry and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Through the GT 6T launch, we are bringing the latest and greatest technological advancements to the customers, further solidifying our position as disruptors in the mid-high-end smartphone market.

PD: realme has its own online presence – what unique advantages does Amazon bring to the table for reaching the target customer for this phone?

Sky Li: Our presence in the Indian market is centred around certain key pillars, with a particular emphasis on the mid-high-end segment. Our focus is on delivering innovative and superior-quality products that resonate with the discerning needs of young Indian consumers in this segment. Our association with Amazon allows us to reach a wider customer base and meet the growing demand for our products. As we continue to innovate and evolve, we look forward to setting new standards in the industry and delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

PD: The mid-high-end segment is very competitive – what are the 2-3 KEY features of the GT 6T that you believe will make it stand out for customers?

Sky Li: The mid-high-end segment of the smartphone market is a fiercely competitive space, populated by devices that offer a blend of premium features at a relatively affordable price point. These smartphones are designed to cater to consumers who seek high-performance capabilities, advanced technology, and superior design aesthetics without the hefty price tag of luxury models.

In this highly competitive segment, the realme GT 6T stands out due to its superior features and innovative technology. Its top-notch chipset, unrivalled display, and swift charging capabilities are the three key features that set it apart.

The realme GT 6T is powered by India’s first Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 Chipset, which ensures lightning-fast load times, effortless multitasking, and intensive mobile gaming capabilities. This advanced chipset optimises processing power for any task, and the device's superior capabilities are evident in its performance metrics. The device also boasts the World’s brightest 6000nit Ultra Bright Display, offering unrivalled visibility and clarity, with an adaptive refresh rate for smooth visuals and efficient power consumption. Lastly, the realme GT 6T's 120W SUPERVOOC Charge and massive 5500mAh battery ensure rapid charging and long-lasting performance. The device supports various fast-charging protocols and prioritises safety with multiple protection measures.

We are confident that these features make the realme GT 6T a top performer in its segment, redefining the smartphone experience for our customers.

PD: How had the customer feedback been on Amazon on previous realme devices?

Ranjit Babu: The customer feedback on previous realme devices sold on Amazon.in has been very positive overall. Their past smartphone offerings have maintained an impressive average of 4 stars or above from our customers over the last 2 years, offering them a compelling combination of performance, design, and value for money. We are confident that this latest offering, realme GT 6T, will continue to resonate strongly with our customers. We are proud of our continued engagement with realme and we strive to add further value for our customers by offering them a range of affordability options via ecosystem partners such as instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and the hassle-free Amazon Pay Later option, allowing them to make informed choices and enjoy a stress-free shopping experience.

Many brands are vying for attention in this segment – what's the ONE THING you want a potential GT 6T buyer to remember after this interview?

Sky Li: Remember: Chipset is important, but only chipset is not enough for a good performance phone. That’s why we bring Top Performing Trio.

In the bustling mid-high-end segment, where numerous brands are vying for attention, we want our realme GT 6T buyers to remember one thing: the realme GT 6T is a top performer that stands head and shoulders above the competition. The realme GT 6T doesn't just excel in one area; it's a holistic blend of advanced technology, superior performance, and innovative features. With its top-notch Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 Chipset, cool performance, and swift charging capabilities, it truly redefines what users can expect from a smartphone in this category. In essence, the realme GT 6T isn't defined by just one feature. Instead, it's the perfect amalgamation of top-notch chipset, cool performance, and swift charging, making it a standout choice in the competitive mid-high-end segment.

PD: Looking ahead, what broader trends in the smartphone market are realme and Amazon most excited about, and how might they shape future engagement?

Ranjit Babu: One of the key trends we are observing in the Indian smartphone market is the growing demand for premium features and capabilities at more affordable price points. This is visible from the YoY growth we are seeing in the mid-premium (INR 20-30K) and premium segment (INR >30K) smartphones on Amazon.in. To make these premium experiences even more accessible, flexible financing options like No Cost EMI and Amazon Pay Later are also seeing increased adoption. We are thrilled to engage with realme to deliver on these evolving customer preferences. The newly launched realme GT 6T caters to this need, with its powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and stunning 6000 nit ultra-bright display and to make this smartphone even more accessible, the realme GT 6T will also be available on Amazon.in with up to 6 months No Cost EMI option.