Realme launches GT 6T with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 at Rs 24,999; check specifications, other details

Realme has launched a new premium mid-range device GT 6T which is marketed towards gamers and performance enthusiasts. The new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip and is available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.
Pricing
The starting price of the phone is Rs 24,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Check the complete pricing below:
Performance
The Realme GT 6T uses the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The chipset is built on a 4nm TSMC process. Realme claims an impressive benchmark score of around 1,500,000 on AnTuTu.
Display
The phone gets a whopping 6000 nits ultra-bright AMOLED display. Realme claims the SGS A-Grade Sunlight-Readable Display offers good readability even in challenging lighting situations. The 8T LTPO technology adjusts the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. Eye protection features, include TÜV Intelligent 3.0 and SGS AI Eye Protection certifications.
Cooling system
The Realme GT 6T gets a 9-layer Iceberg Vapor Cooling System with dual VC layers keeps the phone cool during intense use. Realme claims that this design maintains lower device temperatures, even during long gaming sessions.
Charging and battery
The 120W SUPERVOOC charging rapidly charges the dual-cell 5500mAh battery. The phone gets Gallium Nitride charger which is compact and dissipates heat effectively. Multiple safety features, including PS3 fireproof design and 38 layers of protection.
Camera
The Realme GT 6T features a 50MP Sony OIS main camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. According to Realme, the Hyper Light Engine enhances photos with advanced light and shadow calculations, while SuperOIS technology ensures stable and clear shots. Additionally, you get features like the Pro-HDR display and street photography mode.
Design
The Realme GT 6T's nano-mirror back cover combines matte and mirror textures. The phone is available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green.
