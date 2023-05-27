Realme appoints Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador; teases Realme 11 series

Realme has announced Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan as its brand ambassador for the smartphone category. The Chinese tech company believes that SRK or ‘King Khan’ truly embodies the spirit of Realme with his remarkable journey and charismatic persona and represents Realme's commitment to providing users with a leap-forward experience. SRK will endorse Realme 11 series for the brand.

The company adds that by joining forces with SRK, it is “showcasing its focus on delivering powerful, stylish, and youth-oriented smartphones that resonate with the aspirations and ambitions of today's youth."

As mentioned earlier, SRK will endorse the upcoming Realme 11 series that includes Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro +. Notably, the smartphone series has already debuted in China and is set to launch in other international markets including India in the month of June. Realme has already disclosed that it is teaming up with Samsung to introduce a 200MP OIS camera in Realme 11 Pro+.

On becoming the brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan stated “Realme’s 'Dare to Leap' philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally. I am looking forward to joining the realme family as their brand ambassador and hope to inspire others to embrace challenges, take bold steps, and achieve greatness.”

This is not the first time that Realme has appointed a Bollywood actor as the face of their brand. In 2020, the company collaborated with Salman Khan for its Realme 6 series and actress Shraddha Kapoor for its AIoT products.

As per the official statement by Tao, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India, “We are extremely excited to have Shah Rukh Khan on board as the brand ambassador for the Realme smartphone category. His dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand's philosophy. With this collaboration, we aim to reach new heights of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users."

