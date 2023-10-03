Realme Festive Days Sale: Flipkart, Amazon offering discounts of upto Rs 23,000

Realme has announced its upcoming Festive Days sale, featuring discounts on a range of smartphones and AIOT products. The sale is set to kick off on October 8th and will run until October 15th, offering customers a chance to grab some exciting deals.

During this sale, customers can take advantage of special offers on various Realme products, including the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, realme 11 Series 5G, realme C series, realme GT Series, and realme AIOT devices. These deals will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Additionally, the sale includes exclusive discounts on the realme narzo 60 Series 5G, realme narzo N53, and realme narzo N55, which will be exclusively available on Amazon.in and the Realme website. For early birds, an Early Access offer will be accessible on October 7th, starting at midnight, exclusively on Amazon.in and realme.com.

Moreover, customers keen on purchasing the realme narzo 60 5G and the realme narzo N53 (6+128) version can grab these deals starting from October 3rd, commencing at 8:00 PM. Prices for these products will start from INR 2999.

Offer details of smartphones on Flipkart and realme.com:

Model Name Variant Current MOP Bank Offers/ No Cost EMI Price Offers Sale Price Offer Duration/Platform realme 11 Pro+ 5G 8GB+256GB INR 27,999 INR 1000

+

6 month NCE INR 2000 INR 24,999 Flipkart + realme.com 12GB+256GB INR 29,999 INR 1000 +

9 month NCE NA INR 28,999 realme 11 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB INR 23,999 INR 1000 or

3 month NCE INR 3000

INR 19,999 Flipkart + realme.com Offer for limited time only 8GB+256GB INR 24,999 INR 1000 +

9 month NCE NA INR 23,999 realme 11x 5G 6GB+128GB INR 14,999 INR 1000 or

3 month NCE INR 2000 INR 11,999 Flipkart + realme.com Offer for limited time only 8GB+128GB INR 15,999 INR 1000 +

6 month NCE NA INR 14,999 realme 11 5G 8GB+128GB INR 18,999 INR 1000 or

3 month NCE INR 2000 INR 15,999 Flipkart + realme.com 8GB+256GB INR 19,999 INR 1000 +

9 month NCE NA INR 18,999 realme C53 6GB+64GB INR 10,999 INR 1000 INR 500 INR 9,499 Flipkart + realme.com 4GB+128GB INR 9,999 NA NA INR 9,999 6GB+128GB INR 11,999 INR 1000 INR 1000 INR 9,999

Offers details of smartphones on Amazon.in and realme.com

Model Name Variant Current MOP *Bank Offers Price Offers Sale Price Offer duration /Platform realme narzo 60x 5G 6GB+128GB INR 14,499 INR 1250 INR 1750 INR 11,499 8th October 12AM

Onwards Offer for limited time only Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access - 7th Oct 12AM 4GB+128GB INR 12,999 INR 1000 INR 1000 INR 10,999 realme narzo N53 4GB+64GB INR 8,999 NA INR 1000 INR 7,999 8th October 12AM

Onwards Amazon Prime and realme.com 6GB+128GB 10,999 NA INR 1000 Offer for limited time only INR 9,999 3rd October 8PM

Onwards Amazon Prime and realme.com *Bank offers on platforms T&C applicable

Offers details of smartphones on Flipkart , Amazon.in and realme.com

Model Name Variant Current MOP *Bank Offers Price Offers Sale Price Offer duration /Platform realme C55 4GB+64GB INR 10,999 INR 1000 INR 1000 coupon INR 8,999 Flipkart + realme.com 6GB+64GB INR 11,999 NA NA INR 11,999 8GB+128GB INR 13,999 NA INR 1000 INR 12,999 realme C51 4GB+64GB INR 18,999 NA INR 1000 INR 7,999 Flipkart + realme.com realme GT Neo 3 8GB+128GB INR 36,999 INR 1000 INR 11,000 INR 24,999 Flipkart + realme.com 8GB+256GB INR 38,999 INR 1000 INR 11,000 INR 26,000 12GB+256GB INR 42,999 INR 1000 INR 10,000 INR 31,999 realme GT2 Pro 8GB+128GB INR 49,999 INR 1000 INR 22,000 INR 26,999 Flipkart + realme.com 12GB+256GB INR 57,999 INR 1000 INR 22,000 INR 34,999 realme Buds Air 5 All Variants INR 3,699 NA INR 700 INR 2,999 Flipkart + realme.com realme Buds Air 5 Pro All Variants INR 4,999 NA INR 300 INR 4,699 Flipkart + realme.com + Amazon realme Pad 2 6GB+128GB INR 19,999 INR 1500 INR 1,500 INR 16,999 Flipkart + realme.com 8GB+256GB INR 22,999 INR 2000 INR 1,500 INR 19,499 realme narzo 60 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB INR 23,999 INR 1250 INR 2750 INR 19,999 8th October 12AM

Onwards Offer for limited time only Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access - 7th Oct 12AM 12GB+256GB INR 26,999 INR 1000 INR 3000 INR 22,999 12GB+1T INR 29,999 INR 1000 INR 3000 INR 25,999 realme narzo N55 6GB+128GB INR 12,999 N/A INR 2000 Coupon INR 10,999 8th October 12AM

Onwards Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access - 7th Oct 12AM realme narzo 60 5G 8GB+128GB INR 17,999 INR 1000 INR 1500 INR 15,499 3rd October 8PM

Onwards Offer for limited time only Amazon Prime and realme.com 8GB+256GB INR 19,999 INR 1000 INR 1500 INR 17,499 *Bank offers on platforms T&C applicable

