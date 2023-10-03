scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Realme Festive Days Sale: Flipkart, Amazon offering discounts of upto Rs 23,000

Feedback

Realme Festive Days Sale: Flipkart, Amazon offering discounts of upto Rs 23,000

During this sale, customers can take advantage of special offers on various Realme products, including the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, realme 11 Series 5G, realme C series, realme GT Series, and realme AIOT devices.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
upcoming Festive Days sale, featuring discounts on a range of smartphones and AIOT products. upcoming Festive Days sale, featuring discounts on a range of smartphones and AIOT products.
SUMMARY
  • The sale is set to kick off on October 8th and will run until October 15th
  • These deals will be available on Flipkart , Amazon and the official Realme website.
  • Additionally, the sale includes exclusive discounts on the realme narzo 60 Series 5G, realme narzo N53, and realme narzo N55 on Amazon and realme website

Realme has announced its upcoming Festive Days sale, featuring discounts on a range of smartphones and AIOT products. The sale is set to kick off on October 8th and will run until October 15th, offering customers a chance to grab some exciting deals.

During this sale, customers can take advantage of special offers on various Realme products, including the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, realme 11 Series 5G, realme C series, realme GT Series, and realme AIOT devices. These deals will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Additionally, the sale includes exclusive discounts on the realme narzo 60 Series 5G, realme narzo N53, and realme narzo N55, which will be exclusively available on Amazon.in and the Realme website. For early birds, an Early Access offer will be accessible on October 7th, starting at midnight, exclusively on Amazon.in and realme.com.

Moreover, customers keen on purchasing the realme narzo 60 5G and the realme narzo N53 (6+128) version can grab these deals starting from October 3rd, commencing at 8:00 PM. Prices for these products will start from INR 2999.

Offer details of smartphones on Flipkart and realme.com:

Model Name

Variant

Current MOP

Bank Offers/ No Cost EMI 

Price Offers

Sale Price

 

 

Offer Duration/Platform 

 

realme 11 Pro+ 5G

8GB+256GB

INR 27,999

INR 1000
+
6 month NCE

INR 2000

INR 24,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

12GB+256GB

INR 29,999

INR 1000

+
9 month NCE

NA

INR 28,999

realme 11 Pro 5G

8GB+128GB

INR 23,999

INR 1000

or
3 month NCE

INR 3000
 

INR 19,999

Flipkart + realme.com  

Offer for limited time only

8GB+256GB

INR 24,999

INR 1000

+
9 month NCE

NA

INR 23,999

realme 11x 5G

6GB+128GB

INR 14,999

INR 1000

or
3 month NCE

INR 2000 

INR 11,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

Offer for limited time only

8GB+128GB

INR 15,999

INR 1000

+
6 month NCE

NA

INR 14,999

realme 11 5G

8GB+128GB

INR 18,999

INR 1000

or
3 month NCE

INR 2000

INR 15,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

8GB+256GB

INR 19,999

INR 1000

+
9 month NCE

NA

INR 18,999

realme C53

6GB+64GB

INR 10,999

INR 1000

INR 500  

INR 9,499

Flipkart + realme.com  

 

4GB+128GB

INR 9,999

NA

NA

INR 9,999

6GB+128GB

INR 11,999

INR 1000

INR 1000 

INR 9,999

 Offers details of smartphones on Amazon.in and realme.com

Model Name

Variant

Current MOP

*Bank Offers 

Price Offers

Sale Price

 

 

Offer duration /Platform

 

realme narzo 60x 5G

6GB+128GB

INR 14,499

INR 1250

INR 1750

INR 11,499

8th October 12AM
Onwards

Offer for limited time only

Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access -  7th Oct 12AM

4GB+128GB

INR 12,999

INR 1000

INR 1000

INR 10,999

realme narzo N53

4GB+64GB

INR 8,999

NA

INR 1000

INR 7,999

8th October 12AM
Onwards

 

Amazon Prime and realme.com

6GB+128GB

10,999

NA

 

 

INR 1000

Offer for limited time only 

INR 9,999

3rd October 8PM
Onwards

 

Amazon Prime and realme.com

*Bank offers on platforms T&C applicable

Offers details of smartphones on  Flipkart , Amazon.in and realme.com

Model Name

Variant

Current MOP

*Bank Offers 

Price Offers

Sale Price

 

 

Offer duration /Platform

 

realme C55

4GB+64GB

INR 10,999

INR 1000

INR 1000 coupon

INR 8,999

 

 

Flipkart + realme.com 

 

6GB+64GB

INR 11,999

NA

NA

INR 11,999

8GB+128GB

INR 13,999

NA

INR 1000

INR 12,999

realme C51

4GB+64GB

INR 18,999

NA

INR 1000

INR 7,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

realme GT Neo 3

8GB+128GB

INR 36,999

INR 1000

INR 11,000

INR 24,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

8GB+256GB

INR 38,999

INR 1000

INR 11,000

INR 26,000

12GB+256GB

INR 42,999

INR 1000

INR 10,000

INR 31,999

realme GT2 Pro

8GB+128GB

INR 49,999

INR 1000

INR 22,000

INR 26,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

12GB+256GB

INR 57,999

INR 1000

INR 22,000

INR 34,999

realme Buds Air 5

All Variants

INR 3,699

NA

INR 700

INR 2,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

realme Buds Air 5 Pro

All Variants

INR 4,999

NA

INR 300

INR 4,699

Flipkart + realme.com +Amazon

realme Pad 2

6GB+128GB

INR 19,999

INR 1500

INR 1,500

INR 16,999

Flipkart + realme.com 

8GB+256GB

INR 22,999

INR 2000

INR 1,500

INR 19,499

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G

8GB+128GB

INR 23,999

INR 1250

INR 2750

INR 19,999

8th October 12AM
Onwards

 

Offer for limited time only 

 

Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access -  7th Oct 12AM

 

12GB+256GB

INR 26,999

INR 1000

INR 3000

INR 22,999

12GB+1T

INR 29,999

INR 1000

INR 3000

INR 25,999

realme narzo N55

6GB+128GB

INR 12,999

N/A

INR 2000 Coupon

INR 10,999

8th October 12AM
Onwards

 

Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access -  7th Oct 12AM

realme narzo 60 5G

8GB+128GB

INR 17,999

INR 1000

INR 1500

INR 15,499

3rd October 8PM
Onwards

 

Offer for limited time only 

 

Amazon Prime and realme.com 

8GB+256GB

INR 19,999

INR 1000

INR 1500

INR 17,499

*Bank offers on platforms T&C applicable

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival offers: Apple iPhones starting at Rs 32,999; check deals

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to start on October 8: Check deals on Google, Oppo, Samsung smartphones

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Oct 03, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement