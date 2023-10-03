Realme Festive Days Sale: Flipkart, Amazon offering discounts of upto Rs 23,000

Realme has announced its upcoming Festive Days sale, featuring discounts on a range of smartphones and AIOT products. The sale is set to kick off on October 8th and will run until October 15th, offering customers a chance to grab some exciting deals.
During this sale, customers can take advantage of special offers on various Realme products, including the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, realme 11 Series 5G, realme C series, realme GT Series, and realme AIOT devices. These deals will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme website.
Additionally, the sale includes exclusive discounts on the realme narzo 60 Series 5G, realme narzo N53, and realme narzo N55, which will be exclusively available on Amazon.in and the Realme website. For early birds, an Early Access offer will be accessible on October 7th, starting at midnight, exclusively on Amazon.in and realme.com.
Moreover, customers keen on purchasing the realme narzo 60 5G and the realme narzo N53 (6+128) version can grab these deals starting from October 3rd, commencing at 8:00 PM. Prices for these products will start from INR 2999.
Offer details of smartphones on Flipkart and realme.com:
|
Model Name
|
Variant
|
Current MOP
|
Bank Offers/ No Cost EMI
|
Price Offers
|
Sale Price
|
Offer Duration/Platform
|
realme 11 Pro+ 5G
|
8GB+256GB
|
INR 27,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 2000
|
INR 24,999
|
12GB+256GB
|
INR 29,999
|
INR 1000
+
|
NA
|
INR 28,999
|
realme 11 Pro 5G
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 23,999
|
INR 1000
or
|
INR 3000
|
INR 19,999
|
Offer for limited time only
|
8GB+256GB
|
INR 24,999
|
INR 1000
+
|
NA
|
INR 23,999
|
realme 11x 5G
|
6GB+128GB
|
INR 14,999
|
INR 1000
or
|
INR 2000
|
INR 11,999
|
Offer for limited time only
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 15,999
|
INR 1000
+
|
NA
|
INR 14,999
|
realme 11 5G
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 18,999
|
INR 1000
or
|
INR 2000
|
INR 15,999
|
8GB+256GB
|
INR 19,999
|
INR 1000
+
|
NA
|
INR 18,999
|
realme C53
|
6GB+64GB
|
INR 10,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 500
|
INR 9,499
|
|
4GB+128GB
|
INR 9,999
|
NA
|
NA
|
INR 9,999
|
6GB+128GB
|
INR 11,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1000
|
INR 9,999
Offers details of smartphones on Amazon.in and realme.com
|
Model Name
|
Variant
|
Current MOP
|
*Bank Offers
|
Price Offers
|
Sale Price
|
Offer duration /Platform
|
realme narzo 60x 5G
|
6GB+128GB
|
INR 14,499
|
INR 1250
|
INR 1750
|
INR 11,499
|
8th October 12AM
Offer for limited time only
Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access - 7th Oct 12AM
|
4GB+128GB
|
INR 12,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1000
|
INR 10,999
|
realme narzo N53
|
4GB+64GB
|
INR 8,999
|
NA
|
INR 1000
|
INR 7,999
|
8th October 12AM
|
6GB+128GB
|
10,999
|
NA
|
INR 1000
Offer for limited time only
|
INR 9,999
|
3rd October 8PM
|
*Bank offers on platforms T&C applicable
Offers details of smartphones on Flipkart , Amazon.in and realme.com
|
Model Name
|
Variant
|
Current MOP
|
*Bank Offers
|
Price Offers
|
Sale Price
|
Offer duration /Platform
|
realme C55
|
4GB+64GB
|
INR 10,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1000 coupon
|
INR 8,999
|
|
6GB+64GB
|
INR 11,999
|
NA
|
NA
|
INR 11,999
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 13,999
|
NA
|
INR 1000
|
INR 12,999
|
realme C51
|
4GB+64GB
|
INR 18,999
|
NA
|
INR 1000
|
INR 7,999
|
realme GT Neo 3
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 36,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 11,000
|
INR 24,999
|
8GB+256GB
|
INR 38,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 11,000
|
INR 26,000
|
12GB+256GB
|
INR 42,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 10,000
|
INR 31,999
|
realme GT2 Pro
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 49,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 22,000
|
INR 26,999
|
12GB+256GB
|
INR 57,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 22,000
|
INR 34,999
|
realme Buds Air 5
|
All Variants
|
INR 3,699
|
NA
|
INR 700
|
INR 2,999
|
realme Buds Air 5 Pro
|
All Variants
|
INR 4,999
|
NA
|
INR 300
|
INR 4,699
|
realme Pad 2
|
6GB+128GB
|
INR 19,999
|
INR 1500
|
INR 1,500
|
INR 16,999
|
8GB+256GB
|
INR 22,999
|
INR 2000
|
INR 1,500
|
INR 19,499
|
realme narzo 60 Pro 5G
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 23,999
|
INR 1250
|
INR 2750
|
INR 19,999
|
8th October 12AM
Offer for limited time only
Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access - 7th Oct 12AM
|
12GB+256GB
|
INR 26,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 3000
|
INR 22,999
|
12GB+1T
|
INR 29,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 3000
|
INR 25,999
|
realme narzo N55
|
6GB+128GB
|
INR 12,999
|
N/A
|
INR 2000 Coupon
|
INR 10,999
|
8th October 12AM
Amazon Prime and realme.com Early Access - 7th Oct 12AM
|
realme narzo 60 5G
|
8GB+128GB
|
INR 17,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1500
|
INR 15,499
|
3rd October 8PM
Offer for limited time only
|
8GB+256GB
|
INR 19,999
|
INR 1000
|
INR 1500
|
INR 17,499
|
*Bank offers on platforms T&C applicable
