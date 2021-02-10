Realme's first 5G smartphone X7 Pro goes on sale today; here's all you need to know

Smartphone brand Realme's first 5G smartphone went on sale today at 12pm and is available on the official Realme website, Flipkart, and offline stores. The latest Realme smartphone-- Realme X7 Pro is packed with a 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED fullscreen display. The smartphone operates on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor. This phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charge. Realme X7 Pro comes in a single storage variant - 8GB+128GB and is pegged at Rs 29,999.

This smartphone packs a quad rear-camera setup which comprises a Sony IMX 686 64MP primary sensor 4cm Macro lens, f2.4 portrait lens and 119-degree 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. The latest smartphone by Realme also packs a 32MP in-display selfie camera. The new Realme smartphone is only 8.5mm thick and weighs only 184g.

Customers can purchase Realme's 5G smartphone from Flipkart at a discount of Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions on realme.com. Users can also avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 using Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart. Users will also get No Cost EMI upto 6 months. Apart from this, customers will also be offered the real upgrade program on Flipkart in partnership with Flipkart's Smart Upgrade Plan and at realme offline stores. After availing the real upgrade program, Realme X7 Pro will be available for Rs 20,999.

Also read: Realme confident of 25-30 million units smartphone sales in India this year