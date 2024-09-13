Realme launches P2 Pro 5G and Pad 2 Lite tablet, prices starting from Rs 14,999

Realme has introduced two new devices, the Realme P2 Pro 5G and the Realme Pad 2 Lite, with prices starting at Rs 19,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The Realme P2 Pro 5G features a curved display with AI Eye Protection, certified by SGS. It is powered by a 5200mAh battery that supports 80W Ultra Fast Charging. The device includes a 50MP Sony main camera and the HYPERIMAGE+ AI camera system. It is equipped with the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 5G Chipset and a 3D VC Cooling System for enhanced performance. The phone also has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and SGS 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification.

Related Articles

The Realme P2 Pro 5G is available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB for Rs 19,999, 12GB + 256GB for Rs 21,999, and 12GB + 512GB for Rs 24,999. It comes in Parrot Green and Eagle Grey. An early bird sale will take place on 17th September from 6 PM to 8 PM on Flipkart and the Realme website.

The Realme Pad 2 Lite boasts a 10.95-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Helio G99 Chipset and offers up to 16GB Dynamic RAM (with expansion) and 128GB storage. The tablet is equipped with an 8300mAh battery.

The Realme Pad 2 Lite is available in two variants: 4GB + 128GB for Rs 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999. It will be available soon on Realme’s website, Flipkart, and retail stores.