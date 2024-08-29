Realme launches 13 Series 5G at starting price of Rs 17,999; check all details

Realme has unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, the 13 Series 5G, which includes the Realme 13+ 5G and the Realme 13 5G. These devices aim to deliver high performance at mid-range prices, with the Realme 13 5G starting at Rs 17,999.

Key Features of the Realme 13 Series 5G

Realme 13+ 5G:

• Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, coupled with up to 26GB Dynamic RAM.

• Features an 80W Ultra Charge technology, allowing an hour of gaming with just a five-minute charge.

• Equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Camera, advanced cooling system, and a 120Hz OLED display.

•Available in three colours: Victory Gold, Speed Green, and Dark Purple. Prices range from INR 22,999 to Rs 26,999.

Realme 13 5G:

• Runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with GT Mode for enhanced gaming at 60fps.

• Offers a 120Hz Eye Comfort Display and a 50MP camera.

• Available in Speed Green and Dark Purple, priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for different storage options.

Accessories and Availability

Alongside the smartphones, Realme also launched the Buds T01, wireless earbuds priced at Rs 1,299. They feature a 13mm Dynamic Bass Driver and up to 28 hours of playback time.

Pre-booking for the Realme 13 Series 5G starts from August 29 to September 5, 2024, with first sales beginning on September 6, 2024. The devices will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail channels