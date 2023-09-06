Realme Narzo 60x smartphone, Buds T300 earbuds launched in India: Price, specs, more

Realme has launched a new budget-friendly smartphone called Realme Narzo 60x along with TWS earbuds, Buds T300. The highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a 50MP dual rear camera. The Realme Buds T300 earbuds come with 30dB active noise cancellation.

Realme Narzo 60X, Buds T300 price, sale offers

Realme Narzo 60x comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,499. In terms of colours, it comes in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 15 at 12 pm on Realme.com and Amazon.in.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on both storage variants.

Get ready to be a #Next5GSpeedFrontier with the #realmenarzo60x5G powered by a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge and a 50MP AI Camera💪



First Live Sale on 12th September, 12 Noon starting from ₹12,999 with ₹1000* off coupon!@amazonIN



*T&C Applyhttps://t.co/x9HHBflwNi pic.twitter.com/gjfiTXMr24 September 6, 2023

Realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 2,299 in India. They come in Stylish Black and Youth White colour options.

They will go on first sale on September 12 at 12 pm on Realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon. Buyers will get Rs 100 off as an introductory offer.

Realme Narzo 60X specifications

Realme Narzo 60X comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Users will also get 6GB virtual RAM. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

Realme Narzo 60x is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C port for charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme Buds T300 earbuds specifications

Realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds come with support for up to 30dB active noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos. They come with 12.4mm dynamic bass driver and “360° 3D Spatial Audio Effect”. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and offer low latency of 50ms in game mode. They also come with IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds offer up to 40 hours of battery with case. Realme says that the earbuds can offer up to 7 hours of battery in just 10 minutes of charging. The case comes with a Type-C port for charging.

Also Read:

Apple iPhone 15, Honor 90, Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 8 and more: Top upcoming smartphone launches of September 2023

Apple Wonderlust event 2023: From iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 to Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2, what to expect