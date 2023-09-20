Reliance Jio AirFiber Availability: List of Indian cities that can buy Jio AirFiber and how to book

Reliance Jio AirFiber has been launched but the new service is not available in all Indian cities. Jio has announced that the device and its services will be made available in only 8 cities in total. However, the company may soon expand this list to include other big cities. The Jio AirFiber will be competing directly with Airtel Xstream AirFiber but the latter is only available in two cities: Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally, Reliance Jio has also plans to disrupt the nascent market by announcing plans starting at Rs 599. The existing plans of the Jio Fiber will continue to be offered to eligible regions.

Reliance Jio AirFiber Availability:

In the first phase of the rollout, the Reliance Jio AirFiber will be available in these 8 Indian cities:

-Ahmedabad

-Bengaluru

-Chennai

-Delhi

-Hyderabad

-Kolkata

-Mumbai

-Pune

How to get the new Jio AirFiber?

In order to get the Jio AirFiber you can give a missed call to the 6000860008. Soon after the missed call, users will get a message from the company with a link in order to continue the registration process. Clicking on the link will take you to the Jio AirFiber page. Click on 'Get JioAirFiber'. Then you'll have to provide your mobile number, PIN Code, installation process, flat number and your name. You'll then be asked to pay Rs 100 as a token amount. You can make the payments via UPI channels or even via your credit/debit card. The token amount will be adjusted once your plan is activated.

The company has touted the new AirFiber as a Plug-and-Play device but the FAQ section suggests that there could be a need of an external unit for enhanced data speed. The FAQ section states, "an outdoor unit will be installed on your terrace/rooftop or outside your home. This installation service is chargeable at Rs 1,000 but will be waived off in case you opt for an annual plan. You can also take the benefit of credit/debit card-based EMI to pay monthly and still get the benefits of an annual plan."

Watch: Elon Musk drives Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife in Tesla Cybertruck. Know all about the much-anticipated truck by Tesla and its futuristic features

Watch: Who is Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh? Why is Shubh controversial amid Khalistan row? All you need to know

Also read: Reliance Jio announces AirFiber and AirFiber Max at a starting price of Rs 599: All you need to know about the plans

Also read: Jio AirFiber How it's different from current JioFiber