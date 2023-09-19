Reliance Jio announces AirFiber and AirFiber Max at a starting price of Rs 599: All you need to know about the plans

Reliance Jio has launched AirFiber, a wireless internet service, in India. Unlike JioFiber, AirFiber does not need any physical cable connection to offer 5G internet connectivity. Jio AirFiber and AirFiber Max offer speed ranging from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps and compete against Airtel Xstream AirFiber.

Jio AirFiber plans in India: Price, benefits, validity

Rs 599 plan

The Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and 30 Mbps speed. It offers access to unlimited voice calls, 550+ TV channels along with 14 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Sony Liv, and more.

Rs 899 plan

This AirFiber plan is priced at Rs 899 and comes with a validity of 30 days at 100 Mbps speed. Subscribers will also get access to 550+ TV channels and 14 OTT apps, including + Hotstar, JioCinema, Sony Liv, and more.

Rs 1,199 plan

This plan comes with a validity of 30 days at 100 Mbps speed. You will also get access to 16 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and more. Users will also get unlimited voice calls and 550+ TV channels.

Also Read: Jio AirFiber, AirFiber Max launched in India: Price, benefits, plans, availability and How to install

Jio AirFiber Max plans in India: Price, benefits, validity

Reliance Jio offers three plans for AirFiber Max.

Rs 1,499 plan

This Jio AirFiber Max plan comes with a validity of 30 days and is priced at Rs 1,499. Subscribers will get 300 Mbps speed and access to 550+ TV channels along with 14 OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Sony Liv, and more.

Rs 2,499 plan

Under this plan, buyers will get 500 Mbps speed with a validity of 30 days. It will offer access to 550+ TV channels and several OTT apps including Netflix Standard, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more. Buyers will also get unlimited voice calls.

Rs 3,999 plan

This plan offers a validity of 30 days with 1 Gbps speed. It will come with 550+ TV channels, and access to OTT apps including Netflix premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema Premium and so on. Just like other plans, this will alos offer unlimited voice calls.

Also Read:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers in India can take a flight to Dubai, buy the phone and still save Rs 24,000

PM Modi on WhatsApp! New official WhatsApp channel announced; here's how to join