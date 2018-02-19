Reliance Jio Football offer: Jivi 4G smartphones selling at effective price of Rs 699

Jivi Mobiles is an Indian smartphone brand that is pairing up with the telecom industry giant Reliance Jio to bring, what its claiming to be the cheapest 4G LTE phone in the country. Though the company has launched a slew of new budget smartphones, the cheapest among them is the Energy E3 which is effectively priced at Rs 699.

There are various new options under this scheme which includes smartphones from three different Jivi series. The Energy E3 is priced at Rs 2,899, which will be the money one will have to shed for the device initially. The cashback Rs 2,200 will be offered by Reliance Jio in the form of 44 recharge vouchers worth Rs 50. Currently, the offer is only available for pre-paid users.

These cashback vouchers can be availed by the user only through the MyJio application and can be availed till May 31, 2022. To avail the offer, the buyer will have to buy a recharge worth Rs 198 or Rs 299. The Jio Football offer is available for both existing and new Jio customers.

Reliance Jio is calling it the 'Jio Football offer' and can be availed on various other popular smartphone brands like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Nokia, LG, Honor and many more.

For the offer to work, the device will have to be capable of using 4G networks. The low prices of these 4G phones and the cashback offer will help Reliance Jio acquire more subscribers.

The Energy E3 comes equipped with a dualSIM slot which can support 4GVOLTE. The device houses a 4-inch WVGA screen which has a 2Megapixel front facing camera and at the rear panel it sports a 5 Megapixel camera.

Recently, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. These devices are also available under Jio's Football offer.

