Reliance Jio Happy New Year Plan 2024: How it compares to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio has announced a new Happy New Year 2024 prepaid plan for users in India. This annual mobile recharge plan competes with plans offered by rivals Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in India. Notably, instead of giving a validity of 365 days for the new year plan, Jio is offering 389 days validity that gives it an upper hand over its competition.

Here’s how this Jio Happy New Year 2024 plan compares to annual plans of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Jio Happy New Year 2024 Plan

Price: Rs 2,999

The newly launched annual New Year prepaid plan offers 2.5 GB data per day. Once the data is exhausted, users will get unlimited data at 64 Kbps. They will also get unlimited 5G data which is currently limited to certain regions in India. In addition to this, buyers will also get unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

In terms of validity, this plan comes with 365 days of validity, but subscribers will get a 24-day validity voucher that will extend the validity to 389 days.

Airtel annual recharge plan

Price: Rs 3,350

This Airtel prepaid plan offers 2.5 GB data per day with a validity of 365 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers will also get unlimited 5G data if 5G network is available in their area. In addition to this, buyers will get access to one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan that is worth Rs 500, 24/7 Circle for 3 months, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music subscription.

Vi annual recharge plan

Price: Rs 3,099

This Vodafone-Idea annual recharge plan offers 365 days validity and 2 GB data per day. Just like other annual plans, this prepaid plan will also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. In addition to this, subscribers will get access to Binge All Night (unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM), Weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV, 2GB data backup per month.

Overall, Jio offers the cheapest annual prepaid plan that too with 389 days validity. However, the users can go for Airtel plan if they want to get access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. You can also opt for the Vi plan in case you need more data.

