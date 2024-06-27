Reliance Jio increases prices of popular prepaid, postpaid plans; check new tariffs

Jio has introduced a substantial increase in its tariffs with the launch of new unlimited plans, effective from 3rd July 2024. The tariff hikes are spread across all plans from monthly, daily to annual. Check out the list of plans with the old and new pricing.

New Plans and Pricing

The table below highlights the new pricing structure:

Existing Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Data Allowance Validity (Days) 155 189 2GB 28 209 249 1GB/day 28 239 299 1.5GB/day 28 299 349 2GB/day 28 349 399 2.5GB/day 28 399 449 3GB/day 28 479 579 1.5GB/day 56 533 629 2GB/day 56 395 479 6GB 84 666 799 1.5GB/day 84 719 859 2GB/day 84 999 1199 3GB/day 84 1559 1899 24GB 336 2999 3599 2.5GB/day 365

The pricing of some of the popular prepaid plans and data add-on plans have been increased.



Data Add-On Plans

Existing Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Data Allowance 15 19 1GB 25 29 2GB 61 69 6GB

New Postpaid Plans

The postpaid plans are also more expensive. The Rs 299 plan that provided 30GB of data is now priced at Rs 349 for the billing cycle. The Rs 399 plan with 75GB of data is now priced at Rs 449.

Jio is also launching two new applications:

JioSafe: A quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, and file transfers, priced at Rs 199 per month.

JioTranslate: An AI-powered multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, messages, text, and images, priced at Rs 99 per month.

Jio users can avail these applications for free for a year.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, “The introduction of new plans is a step towards industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. High-quality, affordable internet is essential for Digital India, and Jio is proud to contribute to this vision. We will continue to prioritize our country and customers by investing in India.”