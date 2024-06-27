scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio increases prices of popular prepaid, postpaid plans; check new tariffs

Reliance Jio increases prices of popular prepaid, postpaid plans; check new tariffs

Starting 3rd July 2024, Jio will implement significant tariff hikes across all its plans. The company also introduces JioSafe and JioTranslate, two new applications available for free for a year to Jio users.

The firm's revenue from operations increased around 11 per cent to Rs 25,959 crore.

Jio has introduced a substantial increase in its tariffs with the launch of new unlimited plans, effective from 3rd July 2024. The tariff hikes are spread across all plans from monthly, daily to annual. Check out the list of plans with the old and new pricing. 

New Plans and Pricing

The table below highlights the new pricing structure:

Existing Price (Rs)

New Price (Rs)

Data Allowance

Validity (Days)

155

189

2GB

28

209

249

1GB/day

28

239

299

1.5GB/day

28

299

349

2GB/day

28

349

399

2.5GB/day

28

399

449

3GB/day

28

479

579

1.5GB/day

56

533

629

2GB/day

56

395

479

6GB

84

666

799

1.5GB/day

84

719

859

2GB/day

84

999

1199

3GB/day

84

1559

1899

24GB

336

2999

3599

2.5GB/day

365

The pricing of some of the popular prepaid plans and data add-on plans have been increased. 
 

Data Add-On Plans

Existing Price (Rs)

New Price (Rs)

Data Allowance

15

19

1GB

25

29

2GB

61

69

6GB

New Postpaid Plans

The postpaid plans are also more expensive. The Rs 299 plan that provided 30GB of data is now priced at Rs 349 for the billing cycle. The Rs 399 plan with 75GB of data is now priced at Rs 449.  

Jio is also launching two new applications:
JioSafe: A quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, and file transfers, priced at Rs 199 per month.
JioTranslate: An AI-powered multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, messages, text, and images, priced at Rs 99 per month.

Jio users can avail these applications for free for a year.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, “The introduction of new plans is a step towards industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. High-quality, affordable internet is essential for Digital India, and Jio is proud to contribute to this vision. We will continue to prioritize our country and customers by investing in India.”

Published on: Jun 27, 2024, 6:26 PM IST
