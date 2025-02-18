scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Reliance Jio launches JioTele OS: New smart TV OS for the Indian market

Feedback

Reliance Jio launches JioTele OS: New smart TV OS for the Indian market

The new platform aims to address current limitations in connected TVs that affect many of India’s connected TV households.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jio launches JioTele OS for smart TVs in India Jio launches JioTele OS for smart TVs in India

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of JioTele OS, a new operating system designed for smart TVs. The company states that the new OS is tailored to meet the specific needs of consumers in India. The new platform aims to address current limitations in connected TVs that affect many of India’s connected TV households.

Related Articles

According to the announcement, the demand for digital entertainment in India is growing, with approximately 35 million households owning connected TVs. However, the company suggests that current smart TVs may present limitations in terms of customisation, access to regional content, and overall user experience.

Jio, which already operates in digital connectivity and entertainment sectors, aims to address these issues with JioTele OS. The company describes the new platform as a "next-generation" system intended to enhance the entertainment experience for Indian viewers.

JioTele OS: How does it work?

JioTele OS is designed to integrate both global and local content, offering users AI-driven recommendations to reduce the time spent searching for programmes. The operating system promises smooth, lag-free 4K performance and provides access to a broad library of TV channels, cloud-based games, and popular OTT applications, all controllable via a single remote. The company also highlighted that JioTele OS will receive regular software updates, ensuring that it remains compatible with emerging applications, content formats, and evolving security protocols.

Jio, which has established itself in digital connectivity and entertainment through an ecosystem of reliable network services and diverse content partnerships, is positioning the OS as a tool for TV manufacturers to deliver enhanced digital experiences at an affordable price.

JioTele OS Availability

Television brands such as Thomson, Kodak, BPL, and JVC are set to debut models featuring JioTele OS as early as 21 February 2025. Additional partnerships are expected to follow throughout the year.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 18, 2025, 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement