Reliance Jio launches True 5G services across six new states of India

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services across all six states of North-East circle, connecting 7 cities namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur with the Jio True 5G network. Reliance Jio has also promised that by December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the North-Eastern states.

Starting 27th January, Jio users in 7 cities across 6 States of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer. Once enrolled, the Jio True 5G users can get Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today. This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the North-East, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network. Additionally, it will enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more. Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than 4 months of its beta launch."

Total Reach of Reliance Jio True 5G

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced its biggest True 5G rollout to date. The telecom carrier added 50 new cities to the list of regions that can access Jio True 5G. After the addition of the cities in the north east states, the total now stands at 191.

In addition to the six north east states, Reliance Jio True 5G is available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.