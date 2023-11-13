scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

Reliance JioAirFiber rolled out in 115 Indian cities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, more: Check full list

The AirFiber 5G plans are available in 6 and 12 month options, ranging from Rs 599 to Rs 3,999.

Jio AirFiber is now available in 115 new cities in India Jio AirFiber is now available in 115 new cities in India
SUMMARY
  • The AirFiber service does not rely on optical fiber cables to offer internet access and can be easily installed anywhere with 5G coverage
  • For installation, you will have to pay around Rs. 1,000, but the money will later be waived off when the user avails of an annual plan
  • Here are the quick steps that you can follow to install this service at your place

On the occasion of Diwali, Reliance Jio released its AirFiber FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service in 115 new cities in India. The service was launched in India in September in just 8 cities --- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

What is Jio AirFiber? 

For the unaware, the AirFiber service does not rely on optical fiber cables to offer internet access and can be easily installed anywhere with 5G coverage. It can also provide faster internet speeds at 1.5 Gbps. It also features Wi-Fi 6, parental controls, and a built-in security firewall, making it suitable for both home and office use.

The AirFiber 5G plans are available in 6 and 12-month options, ranging from Rs 599 to Rs 3,999. For installation, you will have to pay around Rs. 1,000, but the money will later be waived off when the user avails of an annual plan. 

JioAirFiber: Full list of 115 cities 

Andhra Pradesh - Anantapur, Cuddapah, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizayanagaram

Delhi - Delhi NCR

Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dahod, Deesa, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kadi, Kalol, Mehsana, Morvi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, and Wadhwan

Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Dandeli, Devangere, Doddaballapur, Gulbarga, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Tumkur, and Udupi

Maharashtra - Pune, Mumbai, Ahmadnagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Solapur

Tamil Nadu - Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Chennai, Ambur, Karur, Kumbakonam, Erode, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Neyveli, Pattukottai, Pollachi, Salem, Madurai, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Sriperumpudur, Srirangam, and Vellore

Telangana - Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Armoor(Kotarmoor), Jagtial, Miryalguda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Palvoncha, Peddapalli(Ramagundam), Suryapet, Tandur, Siddipet, Sircilla, and Warangal.

West Bengal - Kolkata

Jio AirFiber Plans in India 

Below listed are the AirFiber plans available in India:

Jio AirFiber plans in India

How to install AirFiber 

Follow these quick steps to install the Jio AirFiber at your place now.

  1. Give a missed call on 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp o visit the jio website or go to your nearest Jio Store
  2. Register for AirFiber by entering details like pin code, mobile number, installation address and more.
  3. Once done, Jio will get in touch with you regarding the service as soon as the service is available at your location

Also Read: 

Jio AirFiber, AirFiber Max launched in India: Price, benefits, plans, availability and How to install

Should you buy Reliance Jio AirFiber or JioFiber? Check which one is a better fit for you

Published on: Nov 13, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
