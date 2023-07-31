Reliance JioBook (2023) launch today: Check expected price, features, other details

Reliance Jio will be launching the second-generation JioBook laptop in India today. The new laptop will receive some incremental updates in performance and design. Additionally, it may also be available for sale via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant teased the launch of the budget-friendly laptop on its site. The first version of the JioBook laptop was launched in the month of October last year.

The new JioBook (2023) laptop will be much more portable compared to the previous version. The laptop will also provide better battery life in comparison to the previous iteration.

JioBook Expected Features

The JioBook (2023) will be much lighter at 990 gms, making it more convenient to carry. The first generation laptop weighed as much as 1.20 kg. In terms of performance, the details are yet to be revealed but the laptop will be powered by an octa-core processor.

The new laptop is also expected to enhance its battery life. The JioBook (2023) will feature a "full-day battery" life and will support 4G connectivity for internet access.

In terms of colour options, the laptop will be available in Blue and Grey options and will operate on the JioOS operating system, with preloaded apps like JioMeet, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the JioBook (2023) is expected to be extremely competitive. In line with the pricing of the first-generation laptop, Reliance Jio is expected to price it under the Rs 20,000 price tag, which will make it one of the most affordable options in the market.

JioBook First Gen Details

The JioBook (2022) had an 11.6-inch HD display and was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The first-generation JioBook offered 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB, with a 5,000 mAh battery providing up to 8 hours of battery life.

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio also introduced the JioBharat 4G smartphone which is priced at Rs 999 in India. The phone gets features like HD calling, UPI payment via JioMoney, and access to OTT platforms like JioCinema.

