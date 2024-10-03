Right to Repair in India: A long road ahead for consumer empowerment

The right-to-repair movement, which advocates for consumers' ability to fix their own devices, has gained momentum globally, but its progress in India remains slow despite the launch of a dedicated portal in December 2022.

In a tech-driven world, consumers often prioritise convenience and instant gratification, sometimes at the expense of privacy and the right to control their devices. As highlighted by a 2019 Washington Post article that exposed Chrome's extensive use of tracker cookies, privacy concerns are often overshadowed by the dominance of tech giants and the pervasiveness of their products and services.

The right-to-repair movement seeks to empower consumers by providing them with the information, tools, and spare parts necessary to repair their own devices, reducing reliance on manufacturers and authorised repair centres.

Challenges from Tech Giants

However, major tech companies like Apple and Microsoft have historically resisted the right to repair, often making it difficult for consumers to access repair information and genuine parts. Their business models often prioritise selling new devices rather than facilitating repairs.

Progress in the West

In recent years, legislative efforts in regions like California and the European Union have forced tech companies to embrace the right to repair to some extent. The EU, in particular, has implemented regulations that require manufacturers to provide spare parts, tools, and repair information at reasonable prices, while prohibiting practices that hinder independent repairs.

India's Right to Repair Portal

India's Department of Consumer Affairs launched the Right to Repair portal in December 2022, covering sectors like farming equipment, mobile devices, consumer durables, and automobiles. While the portal lists major tech brands like Samsung, Apple, HP, Lenovo, Boat, Xiaomi, and LG, it currently focuses on providing customer care details and official blogs rather than comprehensive repair information and resources.

The Way Forward

India's right-to-repair movement is still in its early stages. To effectively empower consumers, the country needs to implement more robust regulations, similar to those in the EU, that ensure:

Availability of Spare Parts and Tools: At reasonable prices from manufacturers.

Access to Repair Information: Including manuals, schematics, and software updates.

Prohibition of Anti-Repair Practices: Such as software locks and restrictive licensing agreements.

By strengthening its right-to-repair framework, India can empower consumers, promote local repair industries, and reduce electronic waste.