RIL AGM 2023: Jio to develop India-specific AI models for citizens, businesses

Reliance Jio Platforms has made a resolute move towards Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company has decided to build India's AI landscape. The company plans to develop India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across different domains. The company promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere'.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. said, "To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth & national prosperity."

He further added, "Within the RIL Group we are rapidly augmenting a talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advancements in generative artificial intelligence."

Jio Platforms has pledged to make AI more accessible. The company has committed to creating 2000 MW AI-ready computing capacity. By establishing this foundation, Jio Platforms seeks to build on the growing trend of AI, especially generative AI.

Other Reliance Industries Ltd announcements

Reliance Jio has also introduced various other technologies at its RIL AGM 2023. The company has announced that the Jio AirFiber will go on sale in India on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This new product will enable Jio to extend its 5G ecosystem further. The user will just need to purchase the new AirFiber unit and turn it on. It will act like a stronger WiFi Hotspot.

The company has also announced the Jio True5G Developer Platform. It is a comprehensive platform combining 5G network, edge computing, and a spectrum of applications and services. It gives enterprises the control and options to activate network slices on demand, deploy applications on Jio’s multi-access Edge-compute locations, and access the ecosystem of partner applications – all within a single platform.

The company also announced the Jio True5G Lab, a facility designed to accelerate industry transformation using Jio True5G. The company's technology partners and enterprise customers can develop, test, and co-create multiple industry-specific solutions in these labs. The inaugural Jio True5G Lab will be located at the Reliance Corporate Park.

