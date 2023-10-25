‘Sales have gone through the roof’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says 1 scooter selling every 10 seconds during Dussehra, Navratri

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced a significant surge in the sales of Ola Electric scooters during the festive season. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal revealed that the company is currently selling a scooter every 10 seconds, marking an impressive growth rate of almost 2.5 times compared to last year.

“Our sales have gone through the roof this Dussehra and Navratri!” Aggarwal exclaimed, attributing this success to the increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs). He further added, “India’s EV moment is here this festive season!”

Ola Electric has pushed offers and discounts during the festive season sale in order to boost the sales of the EVs. The company is offering benefits like exchange offers for old petrol-driven scooters. The company is also offering 5-year battery promise. Ola Electric is also offering a Rs 7,500 instant discount on the purchase of the Ola S1. Other benefits include zero downpayment, zero cost EMI, and zero processing fee.

Ola Electric’s line-up consists of multiple electric scooters. The company updated the line-up earlier this year with three new scooters which are the only options available. These scooters come with varying degrees of features, which target tech-savvy Indian consumers.

S1 Pro: This model is the most expensive in the lineup, with a price tag of Rs 1.47 Lakh. It comes with a 4 kWh battery, offering a range of 195 km and a top speed of 120 kmph. S1 Air: Priced at Rs 1.19 Lakh, the S1 Air features a 3 kWh battery, providing a range of 151 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. S1 X: The S1 X is the most affordable model, priced at Rs 89,999. It offers a range of up to 151 km and a top speed of up to 90 kmph with its 2 and 3 kWh battery options.

Ather Energy, one of the biggest rivals of Ola Electric in India is also offering discounts and offers for its buyers. The company is offering Rs 5,000 discount on the Ather 450S. The Ather 450S and Ather 450X will also get corporate benefit worth Rs 1,500 and exchange value of up to Rs 40,000 on exchanging an older petrol-driven scooter.

