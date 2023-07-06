Samsung confirms launch of new Flip, Fold smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked July 2023; here's what to expect

Samsung Electronics has sent out an invitation for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, set to take place on July 26. The invitation promises a 'new cultural driver', urging attendees to "Join the flip side." Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Watch 6 Series at the unpacked event.

This is the first-ever Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea, which is surprising considering that it is Samsung's home turf. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung.com, and Samsung's YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Expected features

Samsung has mostly kept the details under wraps. However, some information has surfaced regarding the anticipated devices that might make their debut at the event. One of the most highly anticipated releases is the Galaxy Z Fold5. It is rumored to feature a remarkable 200-megapixel 1/1.3-inch Isocell HP2 camera sensor, which is currently found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Flip5 is expected to get a bigger secondary screen which will help it take on the newly launched Razr series.

Another product that has been making waves is the Samsung Watch 6 series. This new lineup is speculated to include two models: the Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic smartwatches. Notably, there might be a Galaxy Watch Pro model introduced this year as well. The Classic variant is set to mark the return of rotating bezels on Galaxy Watches. The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are expected to come in different sizes, similar to previous Watch series, but will likely have similar features.

Both models are rumored to be powered by the Exynos W930 SoC, and Samsung may continue its partnership with Google to enhance WearOS and introduce new health features.

Also read: Samsung to launch new version of Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 chipset in July