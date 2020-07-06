Samsung customer service now available on WhatsApp

To provide prompt resolution to customer queries amidst ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung India is offering customer support through WhatsApp. This has helped the brand strengthen its contactless customer service offerings in the country.

The WhatsApp service can be availed to seek technical support for any Samsung product, get information about service centre locations, the status of a repair, new offers and also request for demonstration and installation of a recently purchased Samsung product. The WhatsApp service will be available between 9am and 6pm, on all days of the week. Samsung customers will be able to send a message on Samsung's WhatsApp support number (1800-5-7267864) to register for the service.

"At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to provide them with a customer first care experience through best in class services. WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contactless service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them. We are hopeful our consumers will utilise the WhatsApp support service to ensure they stay home and stay safe," says Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

The WhatsApp support joins the list of already existing contactless service options offered by Samsung. These include remote support, live chat, call center support, DIY videos on the Samsung website and YouTube.

Samsung says that the remote support has been resolving over 70,000 queries every month. Available to all Samsung smartphone and Smart TV users, a Samsung call center agent works on the consumer's smart phone or smart TV remotely through the internet and diagnoses the issue online to provide instant resolution.

Through Live Chat, customers can reach out to Samsung instantly on its website wherein trained agents and an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot provide instant and accurate information for any queries 24x7. Over the last few months, more than 9,000 queries have been resolved through this feature on an average every day. The technical assistance through call center facilitates technical support over call for consumers to follow the technical advice and resolve the issue. Video tips on Samsung website and YouTube provides solution to common problems. Lastly, there is a Samsung Members App, with over nine million users that provides consumers with the option of live chat, placing service requests, tracking repair progress, remote support and phone diagnostics. Consumers can also engage with other Samsung fans on the 'community' section for self-help and understanding products' features.

