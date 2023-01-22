Samsung Galaxy A34 India launch expected soon; see features and pricing

A new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone could soon be coming to India. The South Korean giant has sent out the latest Galaxy A34 for certification at the US FCC and Indian BIS.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to be a mid-range smartphone with a price of around Rs 25,000 and is expected to release in Q1 of 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A34 rumoured specs and features:

For markets including India, the phone will be powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, according to a GizmoChina report

It will also sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a teardrop notch and a smoother 90 Hz refresh rate

The design of the Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to be minimalist and free of any camera bumps

In the back, it is expected to feature a 48MP primary camera along with two other lenses - most probably a telephoto and a wide-angle

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is rumoured to have a 13MP camera

The phone is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25-watt fast charging

No wall charger is expected in the retail box, so you’ll have to purchase a fast-charging brick separately

An in-display fingerprint scanner is also expected in the device.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up for its much anticipated Unpacked event on February 1 for its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as well as a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED with 1440p resolution and a 200MP primary camera for the Ultra variant. Early reservations to buy the flagship phones are already open on Samsung’s official website.

