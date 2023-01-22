Samsung Galaxy A34 India launch expected soon; see features and pricing

A new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone could soon be coming to India. The South Korean giant has sent out the latest Galaxy A34 for certification at the US FCC and Indian BIS.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to be a mid-range smartphone with a price of around Rs 25,000 and is expected to release in Q1 of 2023.
Samsung Galaxy A34 rumoured specs and features:
Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up for its much anticipated Unpacked event on February 1 for its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as well as a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED with 1440p resolution and a 200MP primary camera for the Ultra variant. Early reservations to buy the flagship phones are already open on Samsung’s official website.
