Business Today
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, offers

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, offers

Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 will feature a triple rear camera setup and will be available with 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 to launch in India today Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 to launch in India today

Samsung is set to launch its two A-series smartphones: Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G in India today. The company has confirmed that the two handsets will come with a premium built, IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, powerful performance and more.

The prices and specifications of the smartphones have surfaced online via German Otto retail website but has now been taken down.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G expected specifications

As per the German Otto retail website, Samsung Galaxy A55 is likely to come with a 6.6-inch of FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is likely to be powered by Exynos 1480 chipset and might offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Samsung Galaxy A55 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it is likely to come with a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The report further adds that the handset will be available in Lemon, Lilac, Ice Blue, and Navy Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G expected specifications

The budget-friendly Galaxy A35 is expected to come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is likely to be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset and might offer 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone might come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 5G expected price

As per the German website, Galaxy A55 5G is likely to launch at a starting price of €480 (approx Rs 43,000). Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, on the other hand, might launch at a starting price of €380 (approx Rs 34,000).

Published on: Mar 11, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
