Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro launch with ‘blades’, improved audio, battery life

Samsung has unveiled its latest foray into the wireless earbud arena with the Galaxy Buds3 series, featuring a redesigned "blade" control system, impressive audio enhancements, and a host of AI-powered features.

Gone are the traditional stems, replaced by sleek and intuitive "blades" that offer a unique way to interact with your audio. "You can pinch the blades to control playback and swipe up and down to adjust volume," explains the press release, highlighting the intuitive design.

Related Articles

Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Audiophiles will appreciate the Galaxy Buds3 Pro's powerful audio setup, featuring:

2-way speakers: Combining 6.1mm planar tweeters with 10.5mm dynamic drivers for a rich and detailed soundscape.

Dual amps: Delivering crystal-clear audio even in challenging environments.

Enhanced SSC codec: Supporting double the sampling rate of its predecessor for significantly improved sound quality.

The Pro model doesn't skimp on smart features either. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a given, but Samsung takes it a step further with:

Active Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect: These features intelligently monitor your surroundings and automatically adjust ambient sound levels, ensuring you never miss important audio cues.

Machine Learning-Enhanced Call Clarity: A sophisticated machine learning model recreates natural-sounding voices during calls, even when surrounded by noise.

Super-Wideband Call Technology: Enabling voice transmission at 16kHz, double the capacity of standard Bluetooth earbuds, for crystal-clear phone conversations.

Adding to its stylish appeal, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro boasts "Blade Lights," a customisable light strip running down the edge of the blade, controlled through the Wearable app.

Galaxy Buds3

For budget-conscious audiophiles, the Galaxy Buds3 offers an attractive package without compromising on essential features:

1-way dynamic drivers: The 11mm drivers deliver a well-rounded audio experience.

Adaptive ANC and Adaptive EQ: Adjusting sound output based on environmental factors for optimal listening.

Open Design: Providing a comfortable fit for extended wear.

Shared Features and Sustainability

Both the Buds3 and Buds3 Pro benefit from:

Redesigned cases: Featuring a transparent top and a 515mAh battery for convenient charging on the go.

Improved battery life: The Pro model offers up to 6 hours of playback with ANC enabled (26 hours total with the case), while the standard Buds3 provides up to 5 hours with ANC (24 hours total).

Galaxy AI Integration: Unlock features like Interpreter mode, allowing real-time translation of lectures and conversations directly through your earbuds.

Enhanced Comfort and Fit: Utilising computational design for optimal ergonomics.

Improved Dust and Water Resistance: Both models boast an IP57 rating (buds only), a significant upgrade from their predecessors.

Sustainable Manufacturing: Incorporating recycled plastic from discarded fishing nets and water barrels.

Pricing and Availability

Available for pre-order today in Silver and White, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999, while the Galaxy Buds3 will retail for Rs 14,999.