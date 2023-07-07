Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch in India today; check expected price, specs, features

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is set to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 6,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon during its upcoming Prime Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G expected India price

As per tipster Ishan Agrawal, the smartphone is expected to be launched in India between Rs 21,000 and Rs 24,000.

As per the Amazon teaser, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be available in 6GB + 128GB storage variant and 8 GB + 128GB storage variant. It is confirmed to launch in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue colour variants.

Notably, the predecessor Galaxy M33 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is likely to feature a 6.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Exynos 1280 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone might come with a 13MP front-facing camera. It is likely to come with support for 4K video recording. Galaxy M34 5G is expected to run on Android 13 out of the box.

In terms of battery, Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy M34 5G will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. The company claims that the smartphone can last up to 2 days. Samsung will offer 4 years of security updates.

Samsung has announced to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 this year. The company will launch its foldable phones, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more at the event.

