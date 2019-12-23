Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs leaked: Here's all you need to know

An affordable addition to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 line-up has been in the news for some time now. Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the pocket-friendly device is expected to be announced by next month. Now a report has revealed the specifications of the phone.

Display

As per a WinFuture report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a flat 6.7-inch fullHD+ (2400x1800 pixels) display with a hole punch cutout, a pixel density of 398 ppi, and a blue light filter.

Performance and connectivity

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly be powered by Samsung's homegrown Exynos 9810 processor. The octa-core chipset will be combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB. The WinFuture report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will run Android 10 operating system out of the box, with the new Samsung UI 2.0 on top.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be powered by a 4500mAh battery. This is much larger than the battery backup offered in the latest additions to the Galaxy Note franchise, i.e. the Note10 and the Note10+. The bigger battery comes with 25W Samsung Fast Charging Technology. The phone, however, does not support wireless charging the higher Galaxy Note variants.

Good news for the users of wired audio devices is that this phone comes with an in-built 3.5mm jack. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi ac (2.4 + 5.0 GHz), GPS, GLONASS, Baidu, Galileo, and Wi-Fi Direct. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, barometer, accelerometer, compass, etc.

And las but not the least, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be new S Pen that comes with the existing Galaxy Note line-up. Features of the improved S Pen include 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels, latency below 70ms, and translation.

Camera

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to feature a triple camera setup at the back, comprising a dual focus 12MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.7. It will be accompanied by a 12MP wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. Samsung has also provided UHD 4K video recording at a pace of 60 frames per second. The hole punch cutout at the front houses a 32MP selfie shooter under an f/2.0 lens.

Expected price and availability

The WinFuture report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched at 609 euros (Rs 48,050). The device is likely to go on sale in Western Europe in January 2020.

ALSO READ: Nokia 2.3 launched in India; check price, specs, availability

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked renders reveal hole-punch display, thin bezels

ALSO READ: Samsung unveils entry-level Galaxy A01; to compete with Xiaomi Redmi 8A

ALSO READ: Realme sold 15 million handsets in first year of operations in India: CEO Madhav Sheth