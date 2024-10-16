Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India: Top alternatives, prices compared

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Ring in India, priced at ₹38,999. The smart ring offers advanced health and fitness tracking, integrating into the Galaxy ecosystem for features like sleep quality, heart rate, energy scores, and cycle tracking for women. It is compatible with Samsung devices, along with other Android devices and comes in three colour variants and nine sizes. While the Samsung Galaxy Ring is available on pre-orders, there are other alternatives in the market that are available at lower price points. Here's a look at some of the other options.

Here's a look at the key competitors:

Ultrahuman Ring AIR (Rs 28,499)

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR offers advanced health tracking, including sleep, movement, HRV, and recovery scores. Unique features include Circadian Phase Alignment to optimize sleep-wake cycles and a Stimulant Window Recommender for caffeine management. It provides up to 6 days of battery life. The ring is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Pebble Iris (₹5,999)

The Pebble Iris is a budget-friendly option at ₹5,999. It tracks heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and body temperature. It also features touch control for music, camera, and presentations, plus an SOS function for emergencies. Lightweight and water-resistant, it offers essential health tracking at an affordable price. The ring is compatible with both Android and iOS.

FITTR HART (₹15,999)

At ₹15,999, the FITTR HART provides insights into sleep, recovery, stress, and HRV. It includes heart rate zone tracking to optimize workouts and comes in three colors. FITTR HART targets users seeking advanced features at a mid-range price. The smart ring is compatible with both Android and iOS.

boAt SmartRing Active (₹2,799)

The boAt SmartRing Active is the most affordable at ₹2,799. It offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, plus 20+ sports modes. It also features camera control and includes a magnetic charging case for convenience, making it ideal for basic health tracking.