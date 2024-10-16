Samsung launches Galaxy Ring in India at Rs 38,999; check colour options, other details

Samsung has introduced its latest offering, the Galaxy Ring, in India, priced at Rs 38,999. The company has already commenced pre-reservations for this new product.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in three colour variants: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes with a charging case, the ring itself, and a USB-Type-C to Type-C charging cable. The company won't provide a charging brick for the same.

The ring is designed to fit comfortably, available in nine different sizes, allowing consumers to select the size that best suits them. Buyers can also opt to get a sizing kit to get the best option. The buyer will have to enter their size on the 'My Order' page within 14 days. If the same is not done, within 14 days, the order will be cancelled and refunded.

Offers and Benefits

Alongside the product launch, Samsung is rolling out several promotional offers for early buyers:

No-Cost EMI: Consumers can purchase the Galaxy Ring through No-Cost EMI options starting at ₹1,624.87 per month, while standard EMI plans begin at ₹1,608.23 per month. These EMI options are also available for purchases made using debit cards.

Live Commerce Offer: Under this limited-time offer, customers purchasing the Galaxy Ring through Samsung Live Commerce by October 18 will receive a complimentary 25W Travel Adapter.

Pre-reserve Voucher: Users who have pre-reserved the Galaxy Ring can redeem a special offer that includes a Wireless Charger Duo at no additional cost.

Samsung Shop App Welcome Benefit: New customers on the Samsung Shop App can avail of a discount of up to ₹2,000 when purchasing the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card: For those using the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, an additional 10 per cent cashback on EMI and full-swipe purchases is available, stacking on top of other offers.



GST Invoice Benefit: Business customers can save 18 per cent on their purchase by opting for a GST invoice, making it an appealing deal for professional buyers.

Galaxy Ring features

The Galaxy Ring is designed to gather vital health insights like sleep quality, heart rate activity, and women’s health. As part of the Galaxy Ecosystem, it integrates with Samsung or Android smartphones.

Here’s a closer look at some of the features:

Wellness Tips: The Galaxy Ring uses Galaxy AI to analyse everyday movements, heart rate, and sleep patterns to offer wellness tips.It delivers insights on how to improve your overall health depending on the metrics.



Energy Score: Get a daily snapshot of your energy levels using AI-driven analysis. The ring factors in your sleep quality, heart rate, and prior physical activity to generate an energy score.

Auto Workout Detection: The ring automatically tracks workouts, including daily steps, runs, or other activities. This data syncs with the Samsung Health app.

Sleep Analysis: The Ring tracks your sleep. It records sleep quality using various metrics including the different phases of sleep.



Cycle Tracking: For women, the Galaxy Ring provides cycle tracking with skin temperature analysis, allowing predictions for the next fertile window.

