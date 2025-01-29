Samsung Galaxy S25 to launch in 128GB variant: Check launch, price & other details

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S25 series in India, with pre-orders already live for all three models across different storage variants. However, a new report by 91Mobiles has come out stating that Samsung could announce a brand new variant for the base Galaxy S25.

Both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, however, the report suggests that Samsung could announce the Galaxy S25 with 128GB storage as well. This would also mean that the device would be priced lower than the current price of ₹80,999 for the Galaxy S25. According to the report, the price of the new entry-level storage variant could be ₹74,999.

Related Articles

The new device is not yet listed on the Samsung website for pre-orders, nor is it available on any other online stores for pre-orders. However, if these rumours are true, then budget-conscious buyers should wait before pre-ordering their Galaxy S25 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Features

The Galaxy S25 is part of Samsung's flagship lineup of devices. It comes with a 6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

While there aren't any design changes from last year, the phone does get an updated processor thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Despite battery capacity remaining identical to its predecessor, Samsung has also mentioned that the new phone will be more power efficient, owing to the capabilities of the updated chipset.