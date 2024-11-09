Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaks reveal sleek new look and colour options

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, expected to launch in early 2025, has started to generate excitement with new design leaks showcasing subtle yet noticeable changes to the flagship model’s aesthetics. Following the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s debut in January, the anticipated S25 Ultra is expected to carry over the flat-edged style while introducing softer, rounded corners for an improved ergonomic feel.

Renders posted by Technizo Concept on X (formerly Twitter) offer a sneak peek at what’s in store. The leaked images display a revamped design, where the rear camera module stands out with thicker rings around each lens, providing a bolder look. This minor but impactful tweak hints at Samsung’s focus on delivering an ultra-premium feel for its top-end model.

In addition to design details, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to come in four distinct titanium colour options: Black, Blue, Gray, and Silver. These colours align with predictions by DSCC CEO Ross Young, who forecasted last month that Samsung would adopt a sleek titanium palette for its latest model.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Colors



Titanium Black

Titanium Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silver pic.twitter.com/oZdaQeQZ7a — Technizo Concept (@technizoconcept) November 7, 2024

While only one render showcases the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display, it appears the device will feature a flat screen. Samsung’s iconic S Pen also makes an appearance in the images, suggesting it will once again be bundled with the Ultra model, catering to users who prefer a pen for added functionality. Galaxy AI capabilities are also expected out of the box, likely enhancing the smartphone’s user experience with Samsung’s proprietary machine-learning features.

Under the hood, recent Geekbench leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will house a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, bringing a significant performance boost over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With the anticipated unveiling drawing closer, we can expect more details about Samsung’s next-generation flagship to emerge in the coming weeks.