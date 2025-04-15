Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets price cut in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now

Samsung’s premium Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available at a reduced price in India, with limited-period offers bringing its starting price down by as much as ₹12,000. Originally launched in January during the Galaxy Unpacked event for ₹1,29,999, the top-tier smartphone can now be purchased for as low as ₹1,17,999, thanks to instant bank discounts and exchange bonuses.

The offer, available exclusively on Samsung’s online store, includes an instant ₹11,000 cashback or a ₹12,000 exchange bonus when purchasing the Titanium Silverblue colour variant. Buyers can also avail of ₹4,000 additional welcome benefits on the Samsung Shop App and choose no-cost EMI options starting at ₹3,278. The offer is valid until April 30.

In addition to these savings, Samsung is offering up to ₹75,000 off through device exchange, making it one of the most competitive flagship deals currently available.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs Android 15 with Samsung’s custom One UI 7 and is powered by a tailor-made Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

The phone is equipped with 12GB RAM and offers up to 1TB of internal storage. Photography is a standout, thanks to a quad rear camera setup: a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Backing it all is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

With powerful specs and now a more accessible price point, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could tempt those waiting to upgrade to a premium Android phone this season.