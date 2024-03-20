Samsung Galaxy Ultra Days sale: Discounts, offers announced for Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Ultra, more

Samsung Galaxy Ultra Days sale is now live in India. During this sale, the company has announced discounts and offers on its latest Ultra models: Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra. These offers are available across Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com and other e-commerce websites. This sale will end on March 22 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Ultra Days sale: Check discounts, offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The company has announced that buyers exchanging Samsung Galaxy S-series (starting with the Galaxy S20 lineup), will get up to Rs 17,000 bonus in addition to the exchange value (up to Rs 63,000) of the handset. For other phones, they will get up to Rs 12,000 bonus. With this offer, buyers can get Galaxy S24 Ultra at an effective price of Rs 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers will also get an additional discount of up to Rs 12,000 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

On Samsung Galaxy S23 series, buyers will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 13,000 on exchange for Samsung S- series smartphones and up to Rs 10,000 on upgrade bonus for other smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be bought at an effective price of Rs 33,999 in India.

Notably, Consumers can also opt for no-cost EMI up to 24 Months on purchase of Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The highlights of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra include ProVisual Engine which is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transforms image capturing abilities. The quad rear camera setup on Galaxy S24 Ultra has a new 5x optical zoom lens that works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x.

It also comes with AI features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist features. The AI built into Samsung Keyboard can translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi.

Apple Days sale is also live on Vijay Sales currently where iPhone 15 series, MacBook Air and more Apple products are available with discounts and offers.

