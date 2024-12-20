Samsung Christmas sale: Galaxy Watch Ultra discount up to Rs 12,000; check out more offers

Ahead of the festive Christmas break, Samsung has announced big discounts for its wearable lineups, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Ring.

Galaxy Watch Ultra is the flagship smartwatch by the Korean company, and it also has on-device AI with Galaxy AI. Starting December 20, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs 12,000. The special price includes an instant cashback of Rs 12,000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000. Users will also be able to avail up to 24 months of no-cost EMI.

The Galaxy Ring, which was showcased earlier this year at Galaxy Unpacked and launched in India in October, is also getting the festive treatment. While it's not getting discounted, if anybody buys the Galaxy Ring during “Samsung Live” event on Samsung.com between December 20 and December 22, they will receive a Samsung 45W Travel Adapter as a gift along with it.

The Galaxy Ring is made for 24/7 health monitoring, and has up to 7 days of battery life. It is ultra-lightweight and compact, making it ideal for all-day wear. It also comes encased in a specially designed charging case that features LED lights to indicate charging status.

Aside from the health and fitness wearables, Samsung's festive discounts also extend to its TWS buds like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Buds 3 and Buds FE.

Users who purchase the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will get an instant cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000, making them available at a price of just Rs 14,999. Additionally, consumers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

The Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's flagship TWS buds, and have a new "blade" design for the stems that delivers a comfortable finish as well as improves the audio quality. The buds are powered by Galaxy AI, which means users can get real-time translation when connected to Galaxy smartphones with Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy Buds 3 get festive discounts of up to Rs 4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus as well as up to 24 months of no-cost EMI. Along with this, users who purchase the Galaxy Buds FE will get instant cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 4,000.