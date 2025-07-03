Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leaked ahead of launch at Galaxy Unpacked on 9 July

Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, scheduled to take place on 9 July in Brooklyn, New York. As anticipation builds, leaks and last-minute reveals have all but confirmed the arrival of multiple foldable devices, including a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

While Samsung has yet to officially confirm the full lineup, its annual summer tradition typically includes refreshed versions of its foldable and clamshell smartphones. This year, however, a fresh twist is in store with the likely debut of a Fan Edition model under the Flip series.

The speculation gained significant traction after Spigen, a well-known smartphone accessory maker, briefly listed cases for both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE on its website. Although the listings were swiftly removed, they had already been indexed by Google’s search engine, effectively confirming the device names. This kind of leak is not uncommon ahead of major tech launches and often signals that the product announcements are locked in.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will continue as Samsung’s premium foldable clamshell, potentially featuring a redesigned cover screen and powered by high-end internals. Notably, there are rumours that Samsung may opt for its in-house Exynos processor, a shift from the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips used in previous Flip models.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE appears to target a broader audience by offering a more accessible price point without compromising heavily on user experience. Early leaks indicate it may be powered by either the Exynos 2400e or Exynos 2500 SoC, both developed on Samsung’s latest fabrication processes. The Flip 7 FE is expected to sport a 3.4-inch outer display housing a dual-camera setup, a 6.7-inch internal display, and a 4,000mAh battery, matching the core dimensions of its premium sibling.

The inclusion of the “FE” label alongside a numbered branding suggests Samsung might be planning to make this variant a regular part of its Unpacked summer announcements. If accurate, this would mark the first time the company has introduced a Fan Edition model within its foldables lineup.

As for pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumoured to start around $740 (~₹63,000), though the official price will only be revealed at the event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be live-streamed globally, including in India, from 7:30pm IST via Samsung’s official YouTube channel and social media handles. While many details have surfaced ahead of time, the keynote could still bring a few surprises and will provide clarity on Samsung’s foldable strategy for the year ahead.