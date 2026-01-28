Samsung introduces anti-shoulder surfing privacy screen, its likely to debut with Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung has officially announced its anticipated privacy screen feature that will power upcoming Galaxy devices. This new screen feature will reportedly protect the display from “shoulder surfing”, which is a term commonly used when someone takes a peek at the screen. It is speculated that Samsung will debut this privacy screen layer with the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026.

How will Samsung's privacy screen feature work?

Samsung has unveiled a new layer of privacy that shields phones from shoulder surfing. This new privacy screen will reportedly look clear only to the person directly in front of it. However, others will not be able to get a glimpse due to the new privacy feature. This feature comes after 5 years of engineering, keeping user privacy a core priority.

The South Korean giant states in a press note that, “You’ll have the space to check your messages or enter a password on a packed commute without thinking twice about who might be watching.” The company says that the protective screen will be introduced to upcoming devices. However, it did not state any model or device name.

Samsung mentions that users will have the ability to customise the privacy screen feature for specific apps such as banking, email, or messaging apps. They can also adjust different levels of visibility control, and users can also choose to protect specific parts of the screen, such as notification pop-ups.

The privacy feature also has the ability to automatically shield the screen when entering sensitive information, such as passwords, PINs, or biometric authentication screens.

We expect that Samsung may debut the new privacy screen feature with the Galaxy S26 series, which may include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, all expected to launch in February 2026. However, Samsung has yet to reveal the official launch or event date.