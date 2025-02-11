Samsung launches ‘Galaxy Empowered’ initiative to upskill 20,000 teachers by 2025

Samsung India has launched “Galaxy Empowered”, a large-scale initiative aimed at upskilling 20,000 teachers across the country by 2025. The community-led programme focuses on integrating technology into education, enhancing teaching methodologies, and fostering innovation in classrooms.

The initiative was unveiled in the presence of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, highlighting Samsung’s commitment to transforming India’s education sector. Through blended learning events, mentorship programmes, and hands-on training, Galaxy Empowered seeks to equip educators with modern digital tools, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Samsung aims to prepare educators for the future by providing them with resources to improve student engagement and critical thinking. The program offers teachers and school administrators:

- Free access to training and certification workshops

- Exclusive discounts on Samsung devices and electronics

- Networking opportunities with industry experts and peers

- Mentorship support and professional development

“With ‘Galaxy Empowered’, we provide teachers the tools to enhance student engagement and create lasting educational impact. By investing in teacher development, Samsung empowers educators to maximide their classroom impact, supporting the backbone of the education system,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Since its pilot phase in December 2024, over 2,700 teachers have already received training and certification. In Delhi alone, 250 schools have benefited from the programme. The initiative is being executed in collaboration with Mahattattva Educational Advisory and STTAR, along with specialided trainers and academicians.

Recogniding the importance of enabling teachers with the right tools, Abhinav Bindra, the event’s chief guest, stated:

“Education lies at the heart of societal progress, and Samsung’s initiative is a crucial step in empowering teachers to integrate technology into classrooms effectively.”

The programme is built on three core pillars:

1. Technology Upskilling – Teachers will receive hands-on training in digital tools, including gamification, virtual classrooms, and interactive learning apps.

2. Experiential Learning & Certification – Educators can participate in specialised workshops and earn certifications to enhance their skills.

3. Peer-to-Peer Networking – A dedicated educator community will allow knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Samsung is offering exclusive discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and consumer electronics for teachers participating in the programme. Other benefits include extended warranties, free insurance, and special limited-time deals on Samsung products.

Educators and schools can join the programme for free and gain access to professional development resources. For more details and registration, visit www.samsung.com/in/galaxy-empowered/.