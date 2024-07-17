Samsung launches Galaxy M35 5G in India at Rs 19,999; check specs, features, more

Samsung has unveiled its latest addition to the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M35 5G, in India. This new smartphone is set to redefine user experience with a range of advanced features and segment-leading specifications.

The Galaxy M35 5G is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor, ensuring fast and efficient performance. The device also features a vapour cooling chamber to maintain optimal temperature during intensive tasks, making it ideal for gaming with its dedicated Gaming Hub and Game Booster.

The smartphone is the first in the Galaxy M series to include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for against scratches and accidental drops.

The Galaxy M35 5G comes with a 120Hz sAMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. With a high brightness mode of 1000 nits, users can enjoy clear viewing even under bright sunlight. The device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

The phone is equipped with a 50MP primary lens. It also gets Nightography feature for night portraits and videography. The camera also gets Astrolapse feature to create time-lapse videos of the night sky. Other camera functionalities include Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, Single Take, Image Clipper, and Fun Mode.

The smartphone boasts a 6000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to two days of usage. It supports 25W fast charging.

The phone will also support Samsung Wallet's Tap & Pay feature. The device also includes Knox Security and Samsung Knox Vault for data protection.

Availability and Pricing

The Galaxy M35 5G is available in three colours: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey. It will be sold on Amazon, Samsung's official website, and select retail stores.

6GB+128GB: Rs 19,999 (Effective Price: Rs 16,999 with discounts)

8GB+128GB: Rs 21,499 (Effective Price: Rs 18,499 with discounts)

8GB+256GB: Rs 24,499 (Effective Price: Rs 21,499 with discounts)



Additionally, select Samsung M Series smartphone users purchasing the Galaxy M35 5G can get an extra Rs 1,000 discount as Amazon Pay cashback.